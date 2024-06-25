U.S. Department of State awards NKU a grant for its IDEAS study abroad programs

The United States Department of State awarded Northern Kentucky University a $35,000 grant as part of the Diversify Education Abroad for US Students (IDEAS) program.

NKU is one of 37 colleges and universities selected to receive the grant, which aims to develop institutional study abroad programs in support of U.S. foreign policy goals. The IDEAS grant will allow NKU to provide study abroad programs that will help future leaders build important cross- cultural relationships and develop relevant job skills.

“The U.S. Department of State is proud to support these U.S. colleges and universities as they build capacity for more American students to study abroad in diverse locations around the world,” says Heidi Manley, Chief of USA Study Abroad. “Increasing the number of U.S. students with international experiences is part of our investment in ensuring that our country’s future leaders have the skills they need in fields ranging from global health to technology and innovation.”

NKU will utilize the grant to further develop and implement the African Business Collaborative (ABC) program, an innovative initiative designed to address the needs of both students and businesses. With the IDEAS grant, the ABC program will provide NKU students with affordable and accessible global learning experiences through virtual and in-person collaborations with Academic City University in Ghana. The program will also assist small and medium-sized enterprises in the Tri-state region in gaining insights into expansion opportunities in the African market.

“The African Business Collaborative will allow students to gain cross-cultural communication skills and real-world consulting experience while working on projects for the participating businesses,” says Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship Dr. Dekuwmini Mornah. “Through this program, NKU will contribute to creating a more globally prepared workforce with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the international marketplace.”

Created in 2016, the IDEAS grant program aims to establish, expand and/or broaden American student mobility overseas and this year will fund study abroad programming to 36 destinations across all world regions. The IDEAS Program is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the United States Government and supported in its implementation by World Learning.

