U.S. Department of Transportation awards nearly $3 million to improve roads surrounding CVG

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award $2,941,250 to Boone County Fiscal Court for roads surrounding the Greater Cincinnati/Northem Kentucky International Airport.

This will improve and modernize existing infrastructure along the Limaburg Road corridor in Northern Kentucky. Funded through RAISE, a nationally competitive program administered by the DOT, this federal funding will help implement Boone County’s Limaburg Road Complete Streets Project.

McConnell, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, contacted the Secretary of Transportation in support of Boone County Fiscal Court’s federal application and championed RAISE funding in both the annual appropriations process and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the Senator helped shepherd to Senate passage three years ago.

“I was proud to work with community leaders in Boone County to secure this RAISE grant and to help the Boone County Fiscal Court upgrade Limaburg Road, a key corridor adjoining CVG that promises to spur new economic opportunities throughout the region,” McConnell said. “Projects like this are exactly why I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which dedicates resources to overhauling our roadways and improving traffic safety in cities across the country.”

This project will expand economic opportunities, improve safety, and enhance connectivity for workers and residents traveling along Limaburg Road, which borders Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

“This RAISE grant will be transformational for citizens and businesses in Boone County,” stated Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore. “This investment helps improve our road system and enhance safety, resulting in more efficient travel and spurring development at CVG airport. I’m grateful to Senator McConnell for his help securing this grant and continued work for Boone County.”

CVG offers non-stop passenger service to over 50 destinations in North American and Europe and handles numerous domestic and international cargo flights every day, according to airport officials. It os a global hub for Amazon ir, Atlas Air, ABX Air, Kalitta Air and DHL Aviation.