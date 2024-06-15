University of Kentucky trustees approve controversial new rules for decision-making

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

University of Kentucky trustees gave final approval Friday to a new internal governance structure that faculty say strips them of power over academic decisions.

The Board of Trustees reviewed the new shared governance proposal, backed by President Eli Capilouto, during its Friday meeting, voting 19-1 in favor of the changes.

The lone nay vote was from faculty trustee Hollie Swanson, who urged her fellow board members to consider voting against the measure until “more convincing data” is given.

But another faculty trustee, Hubie Ballard, said a “clear majority of the faculty” support the changes. He also agreed with Capilouto’s argument that the new shared governance model will help move the university forward and align it with Kentucky’s needs.

“It’s unfortunate that a few have taken this disagreement and turned it into discord,” Ballard, an associate professor of pediatrics, said. “That is not what this campus is. They are supportive of this president and our mission to serve Kentucky.”

Swanson, a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences and Pharmacology, said she could not vote in favor of the changes without seeing more evidence to support them. She said they are based on a single report that may become public in response to an open records request after Friday’s meeting. She also added that the report was not available to board members.

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees considers changes to UK’s shared governance model, which includes decision-making powers between faculty, students and staff. (Kentucky Lantern photo by McKenna Horsley)

UK hired Deloitte Consulting to do a benchmarking study. According to a UK Association of Emeriti Faculty response to the proposed changes, the report found that UK “should align its shared governance structure to be in greater alignment with institutional benchmarks and recognize the board’s ultimate control of university policymaking,” but it was not shared with the University Senate, nor were it’s officers consulted when developing the report.



Swanson said she expected to be outnumbered in voting against the shared governance changes.



“Voting no is by no means a vote against the president,” she said. “It is a vote for more clarity, and more information.”

‘Time to accelerate’

On Friday, Capilouto told the board the changes are necessary for the university’s future. Capilouto has previously said the changes will streamline decision making. The shared governance update is one of the first steps of “Project Accelerate,” a plan to align the university to better fit Kentucky’s education and workforce needs and to grow UK.

“They are our priorities because they are Kentucky’s problem,” Capilouto said. “Kentucky’s challenges are our responsibilities.”



Under the new model, UK’s University Senate is now abolished and a faculty senate will take its place. The University Senate included 94 faculty members as well as representatives from the Student Government Association (SGA), Staff Senate and the president and other administrators.



The university administration says the changes will strengthen the definition of “academic freedom,” faculty’s primacy over developing academic curriculum at the college level and the role of students and staff in decisions.



The board previously voted 19-1 in favor of the shared governance changes during its April meeting. Capilouto revised the proposal since then as a response to feedback from students, faculty and staff.



Members of the University Senate have warned that the changes would pave the way for faculty to lose decision-making power over academic decisions, such as admission standards for students. However, both the Staff Senate and Student Government Association have passed resolutions supporting Capilouto’s plan.



During its final meeting of the 2023-24 school year, the University Senate approved a resolution of no confidence against Capilouto over the shared governance changes in a vote of 58-24 with 11 abstaining. The senate also also received support from outside groups, such as the American Association of University Professors (AAUP).



Capilouto on Friday said examples of other recent steps to grow UK have been signing a transfer agreement with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and acquiring St. Claire Healthcare, a hospital in Morehead.



The board’s final approval of changes to UK’s shared governance model comes at a time when many stakeholders are away from campus, as the spring semester ended in May and most students and many faculty return to campus in late August.



“Project Accelerate” aims to direct the university to focus its resources and commitments on “accelerating efforts to advance Kentucky — its economy, the health and welfare of its citizens and its quality of life through a plan that ensures: more educated Kentuckians, more readiness, more partnerships, more employee recruitment and retention, more responsiveness.” Those later five points are the focus of workgroups that are studying each area in depth. Some presented reports in committee meetings ahead of Friday.

After the board gave its initial approval to the shared governance changes in April, Capilouto said in an update the changes “create a foundation for the continued work ahead, to review and revise the daily management rules — our Administrative Regulations — that operationalize our principles.”



Only one petitioner addressed the board on Friday — former University Senate Chair Katherine McCormick — and expressed support for Capilouto’s changes. Another petitioner, University of Southern Mississippi Faculty Senate President Joshua Bernstein, was granted permission to speak but declined. He previously wrote a letter to the board and Capilouto opposing the changes.



In his remarks to the board, Capilouto also addressed the criticism that the shared governance changes have been made too quickly. He said now is “not a time for glacier speed” but “time to accelerate” as the board has directed these changes for years.



However, Capilouto did concede to another point of criticism he has heard — that he is “obsessed.”



“I am obsessed. I’m obsessed with Kentucky and our future,” he said. “I believe that for Kentucky to grow, this community must grow.”



According to a copy of the new shared governance regulations, the University Senate has been abolished. Elections for the faculty senate will be held no later than Oct. 31, and senators will take office no later than Nov. 30. Executive committee elections will be held no later than Dec. 31.