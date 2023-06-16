AAA: Summer travel shaping up to be one of busiest in years — expect crowds, plan ahead

This summer travel season will be one of the busiest seen in years, based on travel data collected locally by AAA. Bookings for hotels, car rentals and activities such as sightseeing tours or daily excursions are up almost 30% over 2022 for travel between Memorial Day and Labor Day―and those numbers are expected to climb further yet.

“Not only will the roads be crowded but also airports, trains and cruise lines,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “The good news for those planning a road trip is that the cost of travel will be the same or less than last year, especially given significantly lower gas prices.”

Cost savings won’t be the story for those taking to the skies. Those flying to their summer destinations will, on average, pay much more for airfare. Airline tickets to the most popular destinations are up about 40% compared to last year at this time.

Memorial Day weekend was a strong indicator of what is to come, barring any unforeseen economic, geo-political or weather-related disruptions.

Summer 2023 travel trends include:

• An increase in the number of people flying. Despite the higher costs of airfare, TSA data indicates an increase of more than 12% in the number of flyers over the 2023 Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to last year.

• Fewer disruptions to air travel. Many airlines have increased staffing and efficiencies since last summer, so travelers should experience fewer cancellations, delays and disruptions.

• An increase in the number of people cruising. The cruise business is booming. AAA cruise bookings indicate many summer cruises are selling out so last-minute deals will be harder to come by.

• Greater rental car availability. Rental car companies, including AAA partner Hertz, have been able to increase inventory that fell off dramatically during the pandemic. With a few exceptions, supply is expected to meet peak summer demand.

• A sharp increase in international travel. AAA’s international travel bookings were up 250% over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA Retail locations are also experiencing a significant increase in demand for international travel services, including applications for International Driving Permits (IDPs) and foreign currency exchange.

• Continued delays in passport processing – The U.S. Department of State indicates that passport processing times are still much longer than last summer, at 10-13 weeks plus at least two additional weeks for mail time. AAA partner RushMyPassport is experiencing an unprecedented number of applications for expedited passport and visa services.

“Even before we release our projections for travel over the July 4th holiday, there is a treasure trove of data indicating that Americans just can’t wait to get away,” Weaver Hawkins says.