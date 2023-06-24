After NBA Draft night snub, KY’s Oscar Tshiebwe signs two-way contract with Indiana Pacers

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Oscar Tshiebwe was the first former Naismith Player of the Year to go undrafted on Thursday night.

One day later he signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats in scoring in both of his seasons with Kentucky, and he led the nation in rebounding each of the past two years. His NBA Draft stock took a hit in year two at UK, however, with his defensive ability called into question.

Tshiebwe said his dream was to play in the NBA.

Jacob Toppin, who also went undrafted, agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

In the NBA, two-way contracts allow developing players to simultaneously be rostered by an NBA team and its G League affiliate.

Cason Wallace was selected 10th by the Dallas Mavericks and was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chris Livingston was chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 58th and final pick on Thursday night.

Toppin will join his brother, Obi Toppin, who also plays for the Knicks.

“I’m excited for them to go show who they are and carve out their spots in the League,” UK coach John Calipari said in a social media post.