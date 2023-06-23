Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access, good amenities make Willisburg Lake a treat for boaters, anglers alike

Editor’s note: This is the fifteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Willisburg Lake is in Washington County, located along Ky. 555, 10 miles north of Springfield and three miles south of exit 42 of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Impounded from Lick Creek, which flows into the Chaplin River, a tributary to the Beech Fork of the Salt River, the 126-acre lake has 10 miles on shoreline, a maximum depth of 44 feet and an average depth of 10 feet.

The lake is owned by the city of Willisburg, and opened to public fishing in 1971.

Fish species and special fishing regulations

Largemouth Bass: There is a 12-inch minimum size limit, and the daily creel limit is six fish. The lake is a favorite with local bass anglers and clubs, who host several bass tournaments a year.

Crappie: There’s no minimum size limit for crappie, and a 20-fish daily creel limit.

Catfish: There are two species of catfish in the lake — channel catfish and flathead catfish. There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species.

Sunfish: Bluegill and redear sunfish are present in the lake. There’s a 20-fish daily creel limit on sunfish combined.

Trotlines, jug lines, limblines, and cast nets are prohibited. Live shad may not be possessed, or used for fishing. Hunting is not allowed.

There is no fishing pier. There is limited bank access around the boat dock but anglers may not fish from the boat dock, courtesy dock or boat ramp.

Recent Fish Stockings

In the five years between 2018 and 2022 a total of 250 channel catfish and 55 largemouth bass were released in the lake.

Fish Attractors

There are no fish attractors.

Marina

Don’s Marina is open year-round, weather permitting, with seasonal hours.

In the boat dock office live bait, fishing tackle, snacks and soft drinks, and outboard motor parts and supplies may be purchased.

A wooden patio overlooks the boat slips. There are tables, chairs and a grill where customers can prepare a meal, eat and socialize.

Contact owner Carla Ruebl for questions about the marina, boat ramp, and campground by telephoning 502-680-2298.

Boating Access

There is a paved boat ramp for trailerable recreational boats. The daily fee to launch is $6. Adjacent to the ramp is a paved carry-down area for kayaks, canoes and other small boats. The ramps are open year-round, weather permitting.

For after hours fishing and boating there’s an honor box for depositing launch fees. Swimming, water skiing and jet skis are not allowed.

For outboard motor repairs and service telephone Steve Fraysure at 217-521-8874.

Boat Rentals

Both pontoon boats and kayaks may be rented.

Pontoon boat rental fees are:

• $195, plus sales tax, for a full day, and includes 12 gallons of gas. • $110, plus sales tax, for a half day, and includes 12 gallons of gas.

Kayak rental fees:

• $25 a day, per boat, and includes a paddle and life preserver. A $20 deposit is required per group that will be refunded if the kayaks are returned undamaged.

Campground

There are 10 full hookup sites for RVs, room for self-contained RVs, and tent camping. The cost to tent camp is $15 per night, per tent.

Call for site availability.

With easy access off the Bluegrass Parkway, Willisburg Lake is a pleasant surprise for anglers and boaters.

The lake offers peaceful seclusion, with a wooded shoreline, and good fishing for largemouth bass.