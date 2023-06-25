At American College of Barbering, find ‘Mr. Rick’ in a barber chair — and teaching up-and-coming barbers in Florence

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Mr. Rick was where you’d expect to see him – in a barber chair.

Why not? Mr. Rick is the Director of American College of Barbering in Florence.

Rick Powers, 53 – aka Mr. Rick – has been the “boss” at the College since its inception, March 2017.

“I’ve always wanted to be an instructor to up-and-coming barbers,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I got my instructor’s license in 2008 and have seen some deficiencies in the profession.”

Deficiencies —like what?

“Like not wanting to work; or the way hair is cut at work; being late to work and of course, a real problem – alcohol and drugs.”

Powers is a Lexington native and says the Commonwealth only has two Barber Colleges – one on Dream Street in Florence – the other in Louisville.

The College, according to Powers, provides the highest quality of education and training to help meet the needs of our community while enabling students to achieve personal and professional goals and ultimately find gainful employment in the barbering field.

“The school,” Powers said, “keeps a professional atmosphere in which an experienced and dedicated staff encourages students’ personal and practical skills.”

He emphasized the school does not use erroneous, deceptive or misleading practices.

Powers oversees a staff of some 20 prospective professional barbers. “We can’t go over the 20 limit,” he said.

And the cost is similar to an Ivy League education.

Try some $19,000 for enrollment for a course that requires 1,500 hours – or some nine-and-half months, he said.

After the course, a test is required for a license at the State Barber Board in Louisville.

“I’ve seen over 100-120 students graduate during my time,” Powers said. “They’ve become licensed professionals. And we’ve seen a sudden influx in barbers, at the same time.”

Powers said some of his graduates opened their own shop, while others search for employment.

But what are the real advantages of becoming a licensed barber?

“That’s easy,” Powers was quick to respond. “You can control your own schedule; you have freedom of self-employment and you can make as much money as you want.”

At the American College of Barbering, business – according to Powers – is “steady.”



He says many students reach out and might bring in their own batch of customers.

As for earning a living at the College, Powers says the staff relies on tips.

Yet for all the hard work, for all those hours on your feet and for the cost of tuition, Powers boasts he has a 94% retention rate and a 98% license-achieved rate.

As for his alums, Powers says about two-to-three return for a visit almost weekly. “I’m thinking of a large alumni party someday,” he said.

For now, Rick Powers – aka Mr. Rick – is more concerned with his students mastering the fine art of clipping hair.

“It’s an art,” he said. “And our customers have been tremendous if we have a slip of the clippers. They understand.”

They also know that a bare patch of hair will return in a couple of weeks. And those customers usually return as well.

The American College of Barbering is located at: 7901 Dream Street, Florence. Hours are Monday through Friday: 9-3:30 pm. Haircuts $10 and Hot lather shaves: $8.