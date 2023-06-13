Aviatra Accelerators announces new members of board of directors, advisory council

Aviatra Accelerators, a leading Cincinnati non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through education, connections, and resources, has appointed three new members to its Board of Directors and four new Advisory Council members who bring valuable expertise and insight to support Aviatra’s mission of fostering the growth and success of women-owned businesses.

The Aviatra Advisory Council plays a vital role in providing technical assistance, securing donations, and assisting with events. Their commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and driving operational excellence is instrumental in Aviatra’s success.

In addition to the Advisory Council, Aviatra Accelerators newly appointed board members provide oversight, strategic direction, and invaluable business insights to guide Aviatra’s operations effectively.

The new Cincinnati Advisory Council members include:

• Cyndy Wright Sellers, Vice President, Park National Bank – she is actively involved in numerous community organizations and has received several awards for her contributions. • John Keller, Vice President & Relationship Manager, PNC Bank – a banking professional with extensive experience in providing acquisition, working capital, and general commercial financing for businesses in the Midwest. As a business owner himself, he offers a unique perspective and understanding of the needs and challenges of small business. • Laura S. Menge, Senior Philanthropic Advisor, Greater Cincinnati Foundation – Laura assists individuals, families, and companies in achieving their charitable goals through strategic giving plans. She has a strong background in philanthropy, having served on various boards and committees, and has received recognition for her leadership and contributions to the community. • Matt Scherocman, Co-founder, and CEO of Interlink Cloud Advisors – Matt has guided Interlink’s growth to over $20M in annual revenue and leads a team of 50+ across ten states. He also owns AvieCity Holdings, a real estate and investing company.

The three new Aviatra Accelerators Cincinnati members of its Board of Directors are:

• Ann M. Keeling, President, Cristofoli-Keeling, Inc. – with over two decades of experience in all aspects of B2B, B2C and non-profit marketing communications, and small business ownership, Ann brings a common-sense approach to female entrepreneurship. She is highly involved in the Greater Cincinnati community through her board commitments, currently as a Trustee of The Cincinnati Art Museum. • Heather Harris, President, Intelligent Office – with over 25 years of business experience, Heather has led a variety of global businesses ranging from fashion to boutique fitness brands. She has a proven track record of increasing both revenue and profits across multiple categories of business in multiple distribution channels. • Manny Hernandez, Commercial Relationship Manager, First Financial Bank – with nearly a decade of experience, Manny has successfully provided capital to numerous businesses. He also actively serves on multiple boards and co-founded a non-profit organization called Emerging Leaders of NKY, dedicated to supporting the career growth of young professionals.

