BE NKY’s Northern Kentucky Atlas wins Community, Economic and Workforce Research national award

BE NKY Growth Partnership’s Northern Kentucky Atlas, powered by Metopio, has received the prestigious Community, Economic and Workforce Research Award. The award from the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER), honors projects that support community prosperity with an emphasis on promoting the availability, analysis and use of data.

The Northern Kentucky Atlas was born out of a desire to make data free and easily available to the community with the goal of providing a baseline benchmark to highlight the region’s strengths and opportunities.

The region’s data stakeholders believe that the Atlas, with almost 200 unique data variables and easy to use tools, will be an impactful resource for organizations ranging from county library systems to elected officials and non-profits such as the prominent Brighton Center.

“The Atlas is an incredible resource for leaders in our region to make pragmatic decisions and monitor trends over time that support our community’s economic prosperity,” said David McAleese, research director at BE NKY. “With the Atlas, we can take a collaborative, comprehensive approach to develop a strategy that identifies the right investments to build a prosperous and resilient community in the short and long-term for our residents and their families.”

The Atlas moves beyond traditional, static dashboards and siloed data tools. It enables BE NKY to collect, analyze and disseminate data to the community, while also putting that power in the hands of individual users. The cloud-based Atlas makes data insights accessible, affordable and actionable for cities, counties, regions, and states looking to enhance quality of life, attract and foster new businesses, support existing businesses and ensure future prosperity for their communities.

“Metopio is thrilled to partner with leaders like the BE NKY Growth Partnership and excited about this year’s data visualization and applied research award. C2ER emphasizes the importance of data and receiving this award demonstrates how we can help change-makers put health, education and wealth equity at the center of decision-making across communities,” said Angie Grover, Chief Operating Office of Metopio.

Visit the Northern Kentucky Atlas to see the award-winning Atlas in action. To learn more about Metopio-powered data and tools, please visit the website.

BE NKY Growth Partnership, the economic development company for Northern Kentucky, provides businesses with the expertise they need to build opportunity in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. It attracts new business and elevates what’s already here to create innovative, forward-thinking, and attractive environments for companies and community success. It serves Northern Kentucky so that our community thrives through the creation of good jobs and a growing and diverse economy.

