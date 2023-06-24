Behringer-Crawford Museum hosting opening reception for wildlife photographer Kira MacNeil

A “Cicada Lunch,” “Fluffy Pantaloons,” and a brash and beautiful “Tuff Guy” blue jay are all subjects of Northern Kentucky photographer Kira MacNeil’s wildlife exhibit, on display now at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

“There are places we all go when we just need to be. Where it calms the static and comforts the soul, says MacNeil. “I go to nature.”

Join MacNeil and other art enthusiasts Saturday, June 24, 2-4 p.m. for the opening reception of Dancing with Nature, a wildlife exhibit featuring animals encountered by MacNeil on her farm in Butler Kentucky. Guests can meet the artist, while viewing pieces and enjoying light refreshments with friends.

MacNeil has always had a camera in her hands, ready to capture whatever jumps in front of her – Heron, starlings, deer, butterflies, spiders, a praying mantis.

Each photograph highlights the natural world found in Northern Kentucky. “This is all on my farm, out in the open.” says MacNeil. “This isn’t me going to different countries. You just have to be present.” MacNeil takes her Sony A7II camera with her whenever she hikes. Sometimes she gets really lucky and captures a mother bird feeding her hatchling, but more frequently she patiently waits days, sometimes weeks for the perfect lighting and subject to come her way.

MacNeil frames her art with salvaged, repurposed wood from old structures on her farm, including an old abandoned farmhouse on her property. To her, repurposing salvaged wood is always a learning experience. The type of wood, age and history behind it make it a unique learning adventure. She has discovered how the wood’s personality comes through once the clean-up process begins. Pulling out the old nails, sanding away the years, seeing its beauty and imagining its history.

The boards now have a new home and life complimenting her photographs.

Kira Ann MacNeil grew up in Massachusetts exploring the forests of New England. After meeting her husband, she had the opportunity to explore the world as she followed him through his military career. Traveling throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, they landed in Northern Kentucky. Their farm in Butler serves as her muse, combining her love of nature and photography.

MacNeil’s work has been featured in Flutter Me Shutters Magazine, Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International and has won the Pendleton County Photo Contest for several years in different categories.

She recently started showcasing her art at summer festivals, such as the Ewenique Art Walk in Falmouth. Presently her work is available at Artifact, a gallery of local artisans in Cold Spring. She’s looking forward to continuing her involvement with the local artistic community, helping with conservation and educating others about local plants and wildlife in Northern Kentucky.

With her nature photography, MacNeil hopes to show others the simple beauty in nature that brings her a sense of peace and calm.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Devou Park. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Exhibit is included with museum admission and runs through Aug. 13. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparents’ Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.



For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.



Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

