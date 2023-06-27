CVG anticipates heavy passenger volume over busy Fourth of July — here are some tips if you’re flying

As the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport continues a year of air service growth (having recently launched new airlines British Airways and Breeze Airways), the airport is expecting a busy Fourth of July holiday week, as well as high passenger volume throughout the summer.

CVG is estimating more than 350,000 passengers (arrivals and departures) from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 9, with the highest volume on Thursdays and Fridays.

The busiest time for departures is from 6–8 a.m., which makes the security checkpoints busier around 4–7 a.m. Busier times for arrivals are 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Below are travel trips for the coming weeks, all of which you can do before leaving for the airport:



• Arrive at your airline’s ticket counter or security checkpoint at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.



• Check TSA’s website: Learn what you can bring in a carry-on bag versus checked bag; especially be aware of allowed liquid amounts. Knowing what you can bring ahead of time will save time in the checkpoint line by not having a TSA officer manually check your bag.



• Check travel documents: Make sure your passport or valid government ID isn’t expired, is packed, and ready to go.



• Check airline app: Download your airline’s mobile app as soon as you purchase your ticket for real-time flight updates and info on baggage requirements.



• Check CVGairport.com: Familiarize yourself with CVG’s parking options: CVG Valet, CVG Terminal Garage, CVG ValuPark, and CVG Economy Lot. Some options fill up quicker than others so it’s good to know alternatives.



• Check traffic: Summer is construction season, which could mean backups on your way to the airport.



• Check weather: Summer thunderstorms can greatly impact flight schedules. Be aware of weather at your departure and arrival airports.

CVG



