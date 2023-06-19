Emergency Shelter offering fundraising raffle of Taylor Swift concert package (2 floor-level seats)

Staff report

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky provides lifesaving, life-changing low barrier shelter and services to adults in our community experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

And as part of a savvy fundraising campaign, it is offering a ‘life-saving’ opportunity for the teenage girl of your choice — the raffle of floor-level Taylor Swift concert tickets for her upcoming show in Cincinnati.

The dream Taylor Swift concert package includes two (2) floor level seats (est. value $4,000 ea.) for the Friday, June 30 show — part of Swift’s national Eras Tour — at Paycor Stadium and gift certificates to local eateries Molly Malone’s Irish Pub ($100 value) and Agave & Rye ($50 value).

Raffle tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/TaylorSwiftNKY/.

The raffle tickets are on sale through Saturday, June 24.

Drawing will held at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on Monday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

Winner does not need to be present to win.

Each $45 raffle ticket supports one night of life saving, life changing shelter and services for one guest, providing the dignity of a bed to sleep in, a hot meal and shower, self-service laundry, and care coordination.