‘Fair day’ for National Cancer Survivors at St. E. celebration; purple balloons marked the exhibits

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

St. Elizabeth Hospital held a special fair day for cancer survivors Monday on the hospital grounds in Edgewood by the brand new Cancer Center.

With Monday being National Cancer Survivor Day, St. Elizabeth wanted to help celebrate those who have fought the fight and come out on the other side.

“We have invited people to come and learn more about St. Elizabeth’s initiatives in cancer treatment and research,” said Kassidy Stricklett, account executive at Slide Nine.

The event featured cancer survivors of all walks of life, including Luann Beeson, who was screened for lung cancer through St. Elizabeth and diagnosed with lung cancer, being the 500th person the hospital has diagnosed. She is currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

“National Cancer Survivor’s Day and Lung Health Day hold great significance for St. Elizabeth Hospital,” said Dr Michael Gieske, Family Medicine specialist and Director of the Lung Cancer Screening department at St Elizabeth Healthcare. “They provide an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable journeys of cancer survivors and promote lung health within the community.”

Purple balloons marked the exhibits set up for the day, including a giant inflatable lung that people could walk through, which had signs that specified the warning signs of lung cancer. There were also tables with locally sourced fruits and vegetables to help cancer patients get the fresh food that they

need to help fight cancer.

“We are excited to offer many engaging activities and educational initiatives to empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being and inspire positive change in our community,” said Dr. Gieske.

The center for Integrative Oncology had a small kitchen set up to help patients learn how to make healthy smoothies, and they also offered hand massages.

Teams from the Cancer Support Community, the Cancer Patient Family Advisory Council, and

Walgreens’ “Feel More Like You” Program were on hand to pass out information about support programs

and how to contact them, as well as samples and resources.

In Northern Kentucky and the Tri-State, thousands are affected by cancer. Of those who live in Kentucky, 30,000 people will come up against a cancer diagnosis this year, while 74,000 Ohioans, and 40,000 Indiana residents will face the same diagnosis. This is far above the national average.

That is why the hospital is trying to spread awareness for cancer screening, because despite the overwhelming numbers, with education and awareness, medical advances and and emphasis on screening and prevention, more and more people can survive cancer.

“Everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer,” said Dwinelva Z. Zachery, director of the Center for Integrative Oncology for St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “The planned events demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting cancer survivors and promoting lung health awareness. We strive to create an inclusive and compassionate environment for individuals affected by cancer, providing them comprehensive care and resources throughout their journey.”