Healthy teeth means a healthy you: how and why good oral care is important to your health

Taking good care of your teeth and gums can be critical to a long life of health and wellness. Nearly half of all adults show signs of gum disease, and more than 1 in 4 adults have untreated tooth decay. To prevent these conditions from causing serious health issues, it is important to follow good dental hygiene habits.

Here are some tips to keep your teeth and gums healthy:

1. Brush at least two times a day. When brushing, be sure to use fluoride toothpaste and brush your teeth, gums, and tongue gently for approximately two minutes. Also, be sure to replace your toothbrush every two to three months, or when the bristles wear out. 2. Clean between your teeth once a day. Cleaning between your teeth is critical in getting to the plaque buildup that a toothbrush cannot access. You can use string floss, floss picks or water flossers to floss safely. 3. Eat a well-balanced diet. Your diet can contribute greatly to the health of your teeth. Eating foods that are rich in calcium and phosphorous (like meat, eggs, and fish) can help keep teeth strong and healthy. Drinking water with fluoride, like water straight from the tap, may also be helpful in preventing tooth decay. Finally, avoiding sugary and carbonated drinks as well as sugary foods will reduce the chances of accelerating tooth destruction. 4. Visit your dentist regularly. Even those with the best at-home dental habits need to see the dentist regularly. Seeing your dentist at least twice a year for a checkup and dental cleaning will be the best way to get ahead of any potential issues that may be on the horizon.

In some cases, you may need to see a dentist more frequently than twice a year. If you experience any of the following symptoms, you’ll want to call your dentist as soon as you can.

1. Serious pain or swelling. I you’re experiencing an intense toothache accompanied by facial/oral swelling, you need immediate help. 2. Bleeding that won’t stop. Some bleeding when brushing or flossing may be signs of gum disease and isn’t an emergency. However, if you’re having trouble stopping the bleeding after a tooth extraction, or are having bleeding because of an oral trauma, you’ll want to seek for immediate assistance from your dentist. 3. Signs of infection. Besides intense pain, an oral infection can be accompanied by chills or fever, swelling, redness, changes in temperature of the area, difficulty swallowing, opening your mouth or vomiting. If you have an oral or dental infection, such as an abscessed tooth, it will require professional treatment, like a root canal or a dental extraction. If you experience any of these signs, seek immediate attention from your dentist or go to the ED. 4. A broken or loose tooth. These issues may not resolve on their own and usually require professional treatment. Identifying these issues early will help you prevent infection or tooth loss.

Dr. Marcia Rojas-Ramirez, D.D.S., is an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry