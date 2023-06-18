HOMEARAMA ’23: Gov. Beshear issues proclamation citing event held for first time in its 60 years in NKY

Staff report

HOMEARAMA 2023’s first ever show in Northern Kentucky is well underway at Newport’s Martin’s Gate — and received a special proclamation from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The proclamation recognizes the historic annual event being held in Northern Kentucky for the first time in its 60 years and notes the extraordinary economic advantages attendant to the event.

HOMEARAMA’s Urban Edition runs through June 25 at the Martin’s Gate location and features eight luxury single-family homes and posh townhomes with private garages, stunning rooftops, spa baths and gourmet kitchens.

It is produced by the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati in partnership with the Building Institute of Northern Kentucky.

On Friday, HOMEARAMA held a special day for Newport residents at the 4.23 acre site on a hillside in south Newport.

City officials and dignitaries and guests celebrated tours of the homes — and receiving the proclamation from Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear’s proclamation:

WHEREAS, For the first time in its history, the Greater Cincinnati Homebuilders Urban Homearama is hosting its annual event in Northern Kentucky. This year’s landmark occasion, held at Martin’s Gate in Newport, marks the 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebration of the event; and

WHEREAS, Homearama is an annual exhibition produced by the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati and features the latest and greatest in home and landscape design. Until 2023, this event has been exclusively across the Ohio River on the Cincinnati side with the first Homearama held in Finneytown, Ohio in 1962, and last year’s event held in Loveland, Ohio; and

WHEREAS, This event will encourage further development in Kentucky by showcasing the Historic Newport Business District and the surrounding Northern Kentucky area. Martin’s Gate is built in the hillside of Newport and is a developing urban neighborhood offering million-dollar homes and townhomes featuring extraordinary views of the Cincinnati skyline along with all the urban amenities yet nestled in a cozy neighborhood setting; and

WHEREAS, The Martin’s Gate Urban Homearama is partnering with local businesses and organizations to spotlight everything that makes this region a great place to live, and attracting people to the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati area is a win for both Kentucky and Ohio;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ANDY BESHEAR, Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, do hereby pay tribute to

THE GREATER CINCINNATI HOMEBUILDERS HOMEARAMA 2023

upon its inaugural event in Northern Kentucky celebrating its 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

DONE AT THE CAPITOL, in the City of Frankfort the 12th day of June, in the year of Our Lord Two Thousand Twenty-Three and in the 232nd year of the Commonwealth.

The site when completed will consist of 58 lots — 18 for detached single family homes on the north side of 14th street and 40 lots on the north side of 13th street and the south side of 14th Street. Townhouses will be duplexes with square footage ranging from 2,830-3,190.

The project is being developed by a partnership headed by TJ Ackermann, a third-generation developer specializing in multi-family apartment complexes and upscale subdivisions.

Ticket praices are $20 at the gate and online at www.cincyhomearama.com. Children under 12 are free if accompanied by an adult. Ticket price includes parking which is located nearby with buses to transport ticketholders to the entrance of the show.

Times are: Monday-Thursday 4-9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday noon-9 p.m.

See the NKyTribune’s story about the homes and townhomes in HOMEARAMA ’23 here.