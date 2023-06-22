Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awards grant to Easterseals Redwood to support training program

Easterseals Redwood (ESRW) has announced a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $5,517 to purchase an industrial shredder for ESRW’s Vocational Day Training Program.

The program allows adults living with disabilities learn workplace skills through training and subcontract work such as shredding large amounts of paper.

“We are grateful for this support from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels,” said Danielle Gentry-Barth, Easterseals Redwood’s Vice President, Agency Advancement and Veteran Services. “Easterseals Redwood envisions a world where people living with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages, and veterans have full access to the resources they need to succeed. These funds will help us advance this mission.”

HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 nonprofits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.

“2022/2023 was another generous year for Colonels. We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 nonprofits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert. “Kentucky Colonels’ generosity is heartfelt and well-spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Our long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”

Easterseals Redwood