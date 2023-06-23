Jason Staats named new chief executive officer for Sun Behavioral Health Kentucky

SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky has announced Jason Staats as its new chief executive officer.

SUN Behavioral Health operates a psychiatric hospital in Erlanger in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and an intensive outpatient facility in Lexington. In addition to Kentucky, SUN Behavioral Health provides mental health and substance use recovery services in Ohio, Texas, and Delaware.

A native of southeastern Kentucky, Staats brings 17 years of behavioral health experience to his new role after serving for a number of years in similar roles in Ohio and Kentucky. Most recently, he was the CEO of a multi-hospital system in central Ohio. Prior to that, he served as the CEO of a private psychiatric hospital recognized as a center of excellence for the treatment of active-duty military and their dependents.

Dedicated to making a difference at the community level, Staats has served on the Kentucky Advisory Board for a national non-profit therapeutic foster care and treatment organization. He has also served as a juvenile drug court advisory team member, supporting a focused effort to promote healthy decision-making in a high-risk substance-use population.

Staats earned a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Eastern Kentucky University. He has practiced as a licensed professional clinical counselor and as a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor.

In his role as CEO for SUN Kentucky, Staats leads a team of over 300 in the Erlanger and Lexington markets.

