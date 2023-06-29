A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

John Calipari’s Wildcats to face Miami in first ACC-SEC Challenge November 28 in Lexington

Jun 28th, 2023 · 0 Comment

By Keith taylor
Kentucky Today

Kentucky will be a host school in the first ACC-SEC Challenge this fall.

The Wildcats will host Miami on Nov. 28 at Rupp Arena and will marked just the third meeting in history between the two programs. In the last encounter in 2008, the Hurricanes defeated the Wildcats 73-67 at Rupp Arena.

UK coach John Calipari draws up a play (Photo from UK Athletics)

The challenged replaces the Big 12-SEC Challenge that came to a close last year. Kentucky compiled a 5-4 mark in the challenge. Miami went 2908 last season and reached the Final Four.

Louisville wasn’t on the schedule for the inaugural season.

Games are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• Syracuse vs. LSU – 7 p.m.
• Pitt vs. Mizzou – 7 p.m.
• Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State – 7 p.m.
• South Carolina vs. Notre Dame – 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) – 7:30 p.m.
• Ole Miss vs. NC State – 9 p.m.
• Alabama vs. Clemson – 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

• North Carolina vs. Tennessee – 7:15 p.m.
• Virginia vs. Texas A&M – 7:15 p.m.
• Wake Forest vs. Florida – 7:15 p.m.
• Arkansas vs. Duke – 9:15 p.m.
• Auburn vs. Virginia Tech – 9:15 p.m.
• Florida State vs. Georgia – 9:15 p.m.
• Vanderbilt vs. Boston College – 9:15 p.m.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.