July 11 Eggs ‘N Issues to feature panel discussion of challenges facing region’s supply chain and logistics

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) invites the business community to a discussion with local experts who will address two aspects of commerce critical to every business owner, regardless of size or industry: supply chain and logistics.

Eggs ‘N Issues: Facing Supply Chain and Logistics Challenges is on Tuesday, July 11, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger. The panel discussion will explore how businesses can manage the ongoing challenges facing them to continue daily operations successfully.

Pat Crowley, consultant at Strategic Advisers, LLC and 27-year veteran of the print, digital and television journalism industries, will moderate the discussion.

The scheduled panelists are:

• Frank Jemley III, President and CEO, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM). Joining KAM in 2001, the Bardstown native served three years as an appointee of two different Commonwealth governors as the Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, managing a dozen state agencies and a $280 million budget. • Sylvia Buxton, President and CEO, North America, Perfetti Van Melle, oversees strategy and operations for the company in the US, Canada and Mexico to ensure innovation, customer focus and execution excellence. • Todd Johnson, President and COO, Verst Logistics, is a member of Supply Chain Leaders in Action, The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, The Warehousing Education and Research Council and Transportation Intermediaries Association.

“I cannot think of a single business or industry that in some way is not impacted by supply chain and/or logistical challenges. This discussion around what local businesses are experiencing is necessary to find ways to improve and overcome for the benefit of our NKY business community,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “With useful insight and knowledgeable discussion, this month’s event will spur conversation among attendees and generally help bolster our business community’s response to an issue that impacts us all.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Facing Supply Chain and Logistics Challenges will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow and end approximately at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

