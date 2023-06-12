Kentucky Education Television names winners of ’23 Young Writers Content; here are NKY’s

Kentucky Educational Television has announced the winners of its ’23 Young Writers contest which asks students in grades Pre-K through high school to submit original graphic novels, illustrated stories, poetry and short stories.

KET received 2,457 submissions from students across Kentucky — and several NKY students were among those recognized.

Here are the NKY winners:

Graphic Novel

Finalist, Robert Zahniser, Beechwood Elementary School, “Portal”

Illustrated Story

Early Childhood Division

Third Place, Kinsley Rocco, Rocco Homeschool, Walton, “The Lost Baby Rose”

Elementary Division

Finalist, Wriston Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Walton, “Noah’s Quest”

Finalist, Josie King, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown, “The Adventures of Merlin”

Intermediate Division

Finalist, Kendyl Nickell, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown, “The Adventures of Cookie Dough”

Upper Grades Division

Second Place: Hanna Zamana, Campbell County Middle School, “The Deceitful Concert”

Short Story

Middle Grades Division

Second Place: Kavi Bihayananda, Covington Classical Academy, Hebron, “The Chicken War”

Poetry

Elementary Division

Finalist, George Betz, Mary Queen of Heaven School, Erlanger, “The Green Shirt”

Finalist, Sophia Meek, Mary Queen of Heaven School, Erlanger, “The Firefighters”

Intermediate Division

First Place, Amarani Blazier, River Ridge Elementary School, Villa Hills, “Does the Red Flower Grow”

Finalist, Currie Cesler, Fort Wright Elementary, “Sunsets”

Finalist, Margot Fasciotto, Fort Wright Elementary, “The Forest of Change”

Middle Grades Division

Finalist, Olivia Landry, Walton-Verona Middle School, Walton, “The Ghost in the Garden”

High School Division

Finalist, Lexie Wilson, Williamstown High School, Grant County, “my life is measured in shades of green”