Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to kick off 29th Summer Concert Series, starting July 8 in Devou Park

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 29th Summer Series in Devou and Tower Parks in July with a nostalgic jaunt to the 1970s and the music of the Disco era.

“As we age, we recall our youthful years with fondness and often tout the positive qualities that made the times special or different from today,” said KSO music director James Cassidy. “Having lived through the 60s-70s, a recollection that stands out to me is how mutually inclusive the Disco years — 1974-1981 — actually were. Race, ethnicity, preferences did not divide mainstream culture. The fun music, the garish polyester clothing, the lights and mirrored balls adorning local bars and clubs brought everyone together. Even the older generations succumbed to the infectious beats, the fashion and joined the youth, so as not to miss out on a good time.”

The four on the floor beat, with syncopated bass lines and heavily orchestrated songs (strings, horns, rhythm guitars, electric keyboards) defined the Disco sound. The KSO’s Boogie Band (a 21-piece studio orchestra) with 8 vocalists and charts by KSO arranger Terry LaBolt, have created authentic live record copies for crowds to dance, sing-along or even dress for the occasion.

Experience 21 disco tunes as they were heard in cars, on home stereos and at clubs nearly 50 years ago, by Donna Summer, Abba, Kool & the Gang, The BeeGees, The Village People, KC & the Sunshine Band and many more.

Saturday 10 a.m. dress rehearsals in Devou Park are always open to the public. If you are stuck at home or out of town, Sunday evening concerts from Tower Park are live-streamed beginning at 7:30 p.m.

It’s “Ladies Night,” so don your ‘70s “Le Freak” outfit, grab your “Dancing Queen” and “Hustle” over to the park to “Shake Your Groove Thing” as the KSO pops opens “A Fifth of Beethoven” and shares some “Jive Talkin.”

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in Devou Park in Covington and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at Tower Park in Fort Thomas. The TANK park and ride shuttle from Covington Catholic departs on the half hour starting at 6 p.m. — $1 each way.

Concessions are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site in Tower Park. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets, picnics, or lawn chairs.

For more information, registration for weather updates and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.

The concert and parking are free, though a $5 per person donation to the

KSO is suggested.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra