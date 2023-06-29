KY’s gubernatorial candidates have yet to confirm attendance at annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Organizers of the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on August 5 received responses from candidates in this year’s fall election to participate in the event, where thousands annually enjoy west Kentucky barbeque, play games, and listen to political stump speeches.

Those who have agreed to participate include Attorney General candidate Russell Coleman; Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is seeking re-election to a second term; State Treasurer and candidate for Auditor, Allison Ball; State Treasurer candidate Michael Bowman; current Auditor Mike Harmon, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles; as well as the two people who will be on the ballot this fall to succeed him, Jonathan Shell and Sierra Enlow.

All of those who have confirmed their appearances so far are Republicans, except Bowman and Enlow.

In addition, three officeholders who represent Graves County, State Sen. Jason Howell of Murray, Rep. Richard Health of Mayfield, and Congressman James Comer, have also said they will appear.

Steven Elder, who serves as political director of the Fancy Farm Picnic, updates those whose invitations remain outstanding: “I have spoken with both Governor Andy Beshear’s and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s campaign about Fancy Farm. As you heard through other media, Governor Beshear is still working through his upcoming schedule. I have told the Cameron campaign that we will hold a spot for his lieutenant governor to speak IF that person is named before the picnic. Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman has a speaking spot as well.”

Cameron has until Aug. 8 to name his running mate for the November General Election, according to state law.

Elder adds, “U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul attendance is unknown as the Senate summer schedule tends to change as it has in years past.”

The Fancy Farm Picnic is the major fundraiser each year for St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, swelling the community’s normal population of just over 400, to more than ten times that amount.

While the picnic started in 1880, it did not become Kentucky’s top political event until 1931, when A.B. “Happy” Chandler made an appearance while campaigning for lieutenant governor. Since then, it has served in election years as the traditional kick-off to the fall campaign season.