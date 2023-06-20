meetNKY added five new bourbon-centric stops to B-Line on its 5th anniversary — a tourism draw

meetNKY has welcomed five new bourbon-centric stops to Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon tour in celebration of The B-Line’s® fifth anniversary.

The new stops include Pompilio’s in Newport, Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, Lisse Steakhuis and Knowledge Bar & Social Room in Covington and Caproni’s on the River in Maysville.

In addition, The B-Line ® has introduced new merchandise to celebrated the anniversary.

“We launched The B-Line ® in 2018 as a way to remind people that Northern Kentucky is the gateway to Bourbon Country,” said meetNKY President and CEO, Julie Kirkpatrick. “It celebrates the businesses that are passionate about being part of the Commonwealth’s rich bourbon heritage, representing and elevating Northern Kentucky on an international scale

These five new spots for visitors and locals to enjoy celebrate ‘American’s Native Spirit.’

The B-Line ® was created to help capture the bourbon-curious audience of millions of people who drive down I-75 or fly into CVG annually to visit Kentucky’s famed Bourbon Trail, of which there were 2.1 million in 2022.

“Revival is known for our vintage, rare and eccentric collection of spirits, which is a perfect addition for The B-Line ®,” said Shannon Smith, co-founder of Revival Vintage Bottle Shop in Covington. “We look forward to showcasing what Northern Kentucky has to offer to bourbon fans who come to us from all over the world to experience our region’s own rare and eccentric nature.”

The new additions to The B-Line ® bring the number of bourbon bars, craft distilleries and bourbon-centric restaurants throughout Covington, Newport, Independence, Sparta, Augusta and Maysville to 23.

A full list of participating establishments can be found on The B-Line’s website.

“On this B-Line stop expect to experience history, tradition, hospitality, a continued passion for family, a little Hollywood and great Italian food,” said lead bartender for Pompilio’s, Kristin Knollman. “The bar at Pompilio’s dates back to 1886, was the first bourbon bar in Northern Kentucky and houses a vast and growing bourbon selection.

“Once alcohol became legal again, Pompilio’s earned and still holds the first liquor license awarded in Kentucky after prohibition. Pompilio’s has provided visitors from around the region and nationally with classic cuisine and great spirits for over 90 years. With a heritage almost as rich as bourbon itself, this new B-Line stop is the perfect backdrop to create your own traditions.”

There are seven, strict criteria the new stops had to agree to in order to be a part of The B-Line ®. These include things like fostering a culture around bourbon through continuing education and stocking certain types of bourbons. Restaurants must have at least 50 labels of bourbon (with a preference for Kentucky Bourbon) while bars must stock at least 100. Weekly bourbon-infused food and drink specials are also a requirement. For bars, they must also host bourbon-related events and offer specialty flights.

Distilleries must be a member in Good Standing with the Kentucky Distillers Association and be part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® or Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour®.

In conjunction with the new additions, The B-Line® also launched a new line of merchandise, designed by BLDG, including t-shirts featuring bourbon-centric puns, hats, and glasses. People can receive this new swag by visiting B-Line members.

To learn more about meetNKY visit meetnky.com.

(Featured photo: Knowledge Bar & Social Room, Hotel Covington)