Mike Tussey: The Golden Years will come — how you live them is up to you

It’s likely that over your lifetime you have heard or used the phrase, “The Golden Years.”

Simply put, it’s defined as, “the advanced years in a lifetime.”

The phrase seems to be a crutch for many who wish to make a point about the future, or if you prefer there are endless synonyms for the so called Golden Years such as:

• The leisure years in later life

• The latter part of one’s life

• The state of being elderly.

I can safely say way back there in my mid-life years, I heard it all described as the Golden Years the most.

When you are in your 30’s or 40’s you just don’t even give it a thought. You’re just too busy with your life at hand and thinking to yourself, “I hope I make it someday.”

Generally speaking, those Golden Years begin as experts say, at age 65 and last until at least 80 or longer, if you’re lucky.

Whatever decade you reach in life there should be a burst of gratitude that you have made it that far and feeling pretty good about yourself.

When we were younger and your job or life demanded so much of your time and efforts, you sometime just think, when all this is over, it’s time to sit and back relax and enjoy the good things in life. However, it reality, how many of us can really have a life as we imagined.

Sure, there are limitations such as your retirement income which dictates what you can do and how much. The dreams may have been there where each day was yours to dream. Each day will be lived as you see fit and when the sun comes up, look out…here I come! The reality of life sometimes has other plans.

By the time you reach your 50s, your body is beginning to change and certain aspects of your health become paramount in how you will live your later years. This decade of life is really when you will reap the dividends of a healthy lifestyle or you will pay in regard to your overall health status based on how you lived the last 30 years or so.

Remember when your responsibilities at work took its toll on your health such as your eating habits, stress, gaining weight, 12 hour work days, and even a 60 hour work week. The sheer demands of your career are usually predicated on your work load, hours and enough money to live the lifestyle that you prefer. This means fatigue mentally and physically will take its toll as well. When all this happens, your health will feel the impact. It will happen.

When retirement finally comes your way likely your thoughts are now, I can live the good life. However, the dis-connect from your daily routine of working will indeed leave a void that will be manifested in the time that will follow. I recommend that you continue to maintain a social life that could include things such as lunch with friends, going to ball games, and or course find a hobby.

Do things you would enjoy such as traveling, puzzles and gardening all of which are conducive to a healthy lifestyle. In other words, keep busy.

Like so many, I retired full time at 65.

Now, I would have the opportunity not only to supplement my income, but to return to broadcasting full time which l loved to do all my life. So, in reality I was still working a ton of hours with demands of the profession just like it was before I retired. There was never a dream that I would retire to Naples, Florida, and sit on Vanderbilt Beach and enjoy the good life of leisure.

I still had gas in my tank and I was willing and able to return to Phase II of my profession in broadcasting. My law enforcement career began in 1970 and ended in 1990 at age 51. Sure, there was great stress that came with the very nature of the profession. In 1998, I reentered law enforcement at the age of 59 and feeling good about it. Then lightning struck!

After a few weeks on the job I suffered a major heart attack that resulted in 6 bypasses via open heart surgery. I was 40 pounds overweight and in terrible shape. These were the dividends of my 50’s due to a terrible lifestyle. However, I was blessed and recovered from it all, changed my lifestyle, lost 40 pounds and proudly still at that weight today.

I remained in law enforcement for the next 6 years and retired in 2003. These years from your 50’s say to your 80’s, are filled with maladies that dictate your life style, health and attitude. So, looking back at the last 25 years, I have abandoned the GOLDEN YEARS mantra and in reality, I have more accurately named the past years more accurately as, THE RUSTY YEARS.

In a magazine photo or a TV commercial, the commercials will portray your Golden Years as being on a beach, on a cruise, playing tennis or golf every day, and living the good life with the health of a 25 year old. Some likely will do that…for awhile.

There is a list of maladies that will enter your elder years that you never gave it a second thought. Concerns such as arthritis, diabetes, neuropathy, hip and knee problems, digestive problems, heart concerns, and even cancer could make an impact on your lifestyle for sure.

For me, over my many years, my wife and I have a health bio that looks like a med school text book. However, I have learned how to deal with these serious maladies that we inherit over the years and today amid aches and pains, I live like you, day by day. That is, with a few caveats such as daily exercise on my treadmill, eat sensibly, and keeping busy doing things I really enjoy.

I am very proud to say that certainly includes writing this weekly column for the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Those GOLDEN YEARS can be filled with a lifestyle full of love, joy and memories despite some maladies. It depends on you, keep tabs on your health, and spend tons of time with your family and friends for sure. Call a friend, have lunch, do what you love to do.

A good plan is to enjoy life like the SuperJox at Lunch. The smiles tell it all: Andy Furman, Steve Hayes, Mike Tussey, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Robinson, Jim Labarbara, Gary Burbank, Denny Wright, Ernie Brown.

Our group is comprised of those who are totally retired and others who still keep at it part time or so. Our next meeting is set for July 21. The key is, when we meet the focus is on having fun with the stories, laughs and memories. For about 90 minutes, everything else is on hold. I really see our gatherings just great therapy for everyone.

This is when those magic moments truly become GOLDEN YEARS. Try it. You will love it.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.