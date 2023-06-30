‘Ms. Wilma’ celebrated for 50 years of dedicated table service at Covington’s Skyline Chili

Wilma Mounce-Popp (“Ms. Wilma”) was honored for 50 years of dedicated table service to customers at Skyline Chili Thursdday — with a special proclamation from the City of Covington.

During a surprise gathering at the restaurant located on the corner of 3rd and Philadelphia in Covington Mayor Joseph U. Meyer officially proclaimed June 29, 2023, as “Ms. Wilma Day” while friends, coworkers, representatives from Skyline Chili and family joined in the celebration.

Ms. Wilma’s dedicated tenure was recognized with the reading of the official proclamation by Vicki Prichard, Assistant Communications Manager from the City of Covington, which in part said that “(she) is known for taking care of her customers.”

The city’s document acknowledged that after 50 years, Ms. Wilma has become “an integral part of the Skyline family and the fabric of Covington.” The attendees agreed.

After the proclamation was read, Skyline officials rounded out the celebration by notifying employees and patrons that the Covington location will remain open. One Holland Restaurant Group, a Skyline Chili franchise partner, is taking ownership of the location.

Ms. Wilma began working at the downtown Covington restaurant as a teenager in 1973. At that time, many of her customers were employees of the large IRS facility that had been built just a couple of years before.

As her family grew, this position enabled her to work during the weekdays while her children were in school and be home when they returned.

Over the decades, she became a beloved Skyline team member even as local businesses came (and went), and her kids grew up and graduated. Ms. Wilma took part in her customers’ lives. Along with them all, she celebrated their milestones; she heard their stories, and she mourned their losses.

And they, in turn, shared her life too. They attended her family’s funerals and sent cards when she suffered a stroke (signing their usual orders with their names so she’d know them).

Thursday’s celebration proved that 50 years of commitment was more than just coneys and ways.

Long-time coworkers and customers agreed with the sentiment of Skyline Chili’s CEO, Dick Williams, who said, “Today, we honor Ms. Wilma. She has dedicated her career to serving people. In fact, many of our guests came to view her as a part of their family. Her hard work, dedication and commitment are great examples of customer care in any industry, especially in food service.”

Skyline Chili was founded over 70 years ago in Cincinnati by Nicholas Lambrinides and his family. The Lambrinides family and other long-term franchisee families have nurtured and grown Skyline Chili into a unique culinary signature of the Cincinnati community. Today, Skyline has 135 restaurants located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Florida.

Skyline Chili

