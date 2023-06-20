NKY Young Professionals to present Josh Wice with Legend Award at its program on July 20

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals will honor Kenton County Community Development Manager, Dr. Josh Wice, with its Legend Award at the 2023 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs).

Taking place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20 at the Newport Aquarium (1 Aquarium Way, Newport on the Levee), the NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals under age 40 in eight categories based on two criteria: (1) For their commitment and significant contributions to the community and (2) Earning noteworthy accomplishments within their professional field.

Wice will be honored at the event with the Legend Award, given to a community leader in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region “that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals” over the course of their career.

A Northern Kentucky native who earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, his doctorate from Northern Kentucky University (NKU), alongside his MBA from Thomas More University, Wice has long been involved in public service. He is the first community development leader for Kenton County Planning and Development Services. He focuses on building a new model for development on the local level in Kenton County. He has a 20-year track record of private and public sector leadership in business and community development and talent management, including Director of Business and Community Development for the City of Florence, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Investor Relations for REDI Cincinnati, and returning to the City of Florence to serve as its city administrative officer for two years.

Wice is a member of the Business Courier’s 2017 Forty Under 40 class, Leadership Kentucky Class of 2008, and Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2004. He was also recognized by Consultant Connect as one of 30 economic developers nationwide to participate in a program to enhance collaboration between local economic developers and site selectors.

“Over the course of his career, Dr. Wice has not only made significant contributions to our region but continues to ensure that Kenton County is set up for success for years to come,” said VonLehman Manager and NKY Chair Mike Ballenger, CPA. “It’s no surprise that Dr. Wice is an engaged, ambitious young leader who is blazing trails and making a difference. He continually demonstrates his leadership in the community by working tirelessly to showcase why the Northern Kentucky Metro/Greater Cincinnati is one of the best places to start and grow a business. It’s an honor to celebrate him with this year’s Legend Award.”



Wice served as the president of LEGACY (now known as NKYP) in 2008 and drove the affiliation between LEGACY and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the long-term programmatic and financial success of young professional programming for the region. Under his leadership, he organized the largest attended debate in the history of Northern Kentucky with the 2003 gubernatorial general election. He also established the collaboration between LEGACY and the Diocese of Covington’s Alliance for Catholic Urban Education, working to ensure that children within the inner-city areas of Northern Kentucky had access to high-quality educational opportunities and experiences.



“I am very honored to receive this recognition from the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals,” said Wice. “I look back at my ability to serve our region through LEGACY as one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my life to date. I would encourage those just starting their careers to remain committed to our region and urge nothing less than excellence and results in the organizations you’re involved in. Being able to help build the organizational structures and boost the potential for our region to grow is something I am grateful for.”



Cost to attend the event is $50; a discounted rate of $40 is available for YPs. Learn more and register at NKYChamber.com/NGLA. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about NKYP, contact Kyle Frizzell at kfrizzell@nkychamber.com.