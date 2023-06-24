Northern Kentucky University to graduate second class of inmates from its Second Chance program

Incarcerated women at River City Correctional Center have a new set of skills and are ready to graduate from NKU’s Second Chance program.

Second Chance gives incarcerated women the opportunity to study Information Technology and leave prison with a new skill set.

Graduation will take place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the River City Correction Center on Colerain Ave. in Cinccinnti.

NKU’s Second Chance Education Program creates pathways to college and to livable wages for incarcerated individuals.

The program was created by the College of Informatics in collaboration with the NKU social work program. This second cohort was funded in part by River City and the NKU College of Informatics. The Hamilton County Office of Reentry also provided support for this cohort.

Second Chance consists of training, taught by NKU lecturer Sarah Mann, in basic computer concepts and terminology and the professional use of Microsoft Word and Excel. It was designed to yield three college credits upon transfer to NKU.

During this session, Julie Stockman, NKU manager of University Internships, talked to the participants about resumes, apply for jobs, and where to look for jobs.