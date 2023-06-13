Prep Sports Notebook: Eubank joins list of Ryle girls basketball players recruited by Division I programs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Quinn Eubank added her name to the ever-growing list of Ryle girls basketball players recruited by NCAA Division I programs on Sunday when she announced her commitment to Belmont University in Tennessee.

This is the fifth time in the last six years that a Ryle player has accepted a Division I scholarship following her junior season. The other four were Lauren Schwartz, Maddie Scherr, Brie Crittendon and Abby Holtman.

Eubank practiced or played with all four of the previous recruits since she joined the Raiders’ varsity roster as a seventh-grader. Over the last four years, she has scored 1,321 points and pulled down 1,024 rebounds in 123 varsity games.

Last season, Eubank averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds playing forward and guard for the Raiders. It was the third consecutive season that the 5-foot-11 junior led the team in rebounds.

In March, Eubank was named to the 9th Region all-tournament team after getting team-high totals of 47 points and 23 rebounds in three games. She made 16 of 28 field goals and 15 of 18 free throws.

The Belmont women’s basketball team has played in a post-season tournament 10 of the last 11 years. After losing in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game in March, the Bruins accepted an invitation to the WNIT Postseason Tournament and lost in the first round to finish with a 23-12 record.

Leading hitters in 9th Region baseball voted first-team all-state

Beechwood senior outfielder Cameron Boyd and Covington Catholic senior catcher Jonathan Fitz were voted first-team all-state by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Those two seniors who ranked among the top hitters in the state for much of the season were also named Players of the Year on the Division A and Division AA all-star teams selected by Northern Kentucky coaches.

Fitz finished the season with a .511 batting average (47 of 92) and Boyd was close behind him at .508 (64 of 126). Boyd led the state in total hits (64) and home runs (12) and ranked sixth in slugging percentage (0.960). He led the Beechwood Tigers to their fourth consecutive 9th Region title.

Campbell County senior shortstop Aydan Hamilton was named second-team all-state. He had a team-high .416 batting average (47 of 113) for the Camels, who made it to the 10th Region championship game for the fifth consecutive season.

The list of third-team all-state players included Dixie Heights senior Ethan Bosley, Highlands senior Jack Hendrix and Bishop Brossart senior Evan Moore, who had a 440 batting averages and 1.77 ERA on the mound for the Mustangs.

N.KY COACHES DIVISION A ALL-STAR TEAM

DH – Chris Henson (Boone County). 1B – Dakota Brown (Simon Kenton). 2B – Roman Furuta (Ryle). SS – Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County). 3B – Cory Henson (Conner). Catcher – Jonathan Fitz (CovCath). Outfielders – Charlie Dieruf (CovCath), Mark Nowak (Cooper), Ayden Lohr (Conner). Pitchers – Brody Mangold (Conner), Dylan McIntyre (Ryle).

Player of the Year – Jonathan Fitz (CovCath). Coach of the Year – Troy Roberts (Simon Kenton).

N.KY COACHES DIVISION AA ALL-STAR TEAM

DH – Mason Preston (Beechwood). 1B – Robbie Verst (Brossart). 2B – Nazario Pangallo (Beechwood). SS – Jack Hendrix (Highlands). 3B – Jason Dorning (Holy Cross). Catcher – Aiden Dickerson (Bellevue). Outfielders – Cameron Boyd (Beechwood), Matt Resing (St. Henry). Pitchers – Evan Moore (Brossart), Matthew Kappes (Beechwood).

Player of the Year – Cameron Boyd (Beechwood). Coach of the Year – Jeremy Baioni (Highlands).

9TH REGION BASEBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cameron Boyd (Beechwood). Coach of the Year – Rob Wermeling (Holy Cross).

Assistant Coach of the Year – Nate Snyder, (Beechwood).

Basketball player ends career with solid all-star performances

Cooper graduate Whitney Lind closed out her high school basketball career with two solid performances in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games last weekend.

In Kentucky’s 72-62 victory on Friday, she posted a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. On Saturday, she had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 71-67 loss to Indiana.

Abby Holtman of Ryle had two-game totals of nine points and three assists for the Kentucky girls. Jeramiah Israel of Lloyd was the only local player on the Kentucky boys all-star team that split its two game series with Indiana. He had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in two games.

Lind will continue her career at Lehigh University and Holtman is headed to the University of Cincinnati. Israel is a Northern Kentucky University recruit.