Raffle of donated Taylor Swift concert tickets by Emergency Shelter of NKY nets whopping $93K

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor who helped launch a once-in-a-lifetime fundraising opportunity, the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) held an astonishingly successful raffle for an “Enchanted” grand prize — floor level seats to Taylor Swift’s concert in Cincinnati this evening.

The results were unprecedented – ESNKY raised over $93,000 by selling more than 2,000 raffle tickets to over 1,300 supporters.

Almost 1,200 had never financially supported ESNKY’s mission before.



“It’s been so much bigger than we could have ever imagined,” said Kim M. Webb, Executive Director of ESNKY, “we’re grateful that supporters near and far rallied around us.”

The only low-barrier and harm-reduction overnight shelter and daytime service center in Northern Kentucky, ESNKY will be putting the funds to good use — providing shelter and other services to the homeless.

“Many folks told us that even if they didn’t win, they were proud to support a great cause,” Webb said.

The winner was Heidi Adams, of Maineville, OH, who made the 30-mile drive to ESNKY the same day of the drawing to claim her prize, which also included gift cards to Molly Malone’s Irish Pub and Agave & Rye. Adam’s daughter and friend will be attending the concert.

The honor to draw the winning ticket was given to Gerry, a soon-to-be-graduate of the Transitional Housing Work Program. He expects to get the keys to the apartment shortly and thanked everyone for their support.

Raffle tickets were sold for $45 each, which is the organizational cost to provide one night in shelter for one guest. Their continuum of care includes year-round emergency sheltering & transitional beds through a housing work program, a Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, free and consistent shower and laundry services, healthcare clinic, and street outreach.

“It costs a lot to run these essential programs,” said Webb. “With this raffle, we’ve raised almost 7% of the funds we need to keep the doors open for one year. Homelessness happens year-round and we are grateful for this boost in funding.”

Donations to support Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky can be made at emergencyshelternky.org/help-out/donate/. To learn more about ESNKY and its mission, visit emergencyshelternky.org or call (859) 572-1623.