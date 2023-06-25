Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work this week on roadways; be cautious of delays, closings

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 6 reports on work in progress on the regions roadways this week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice.

Please be watchful for delays and closings.

DISTRICT WIDE

• Street sweeping is now complete. The following locations were be swept over the course of the last few weeks: Interstate 71/75, Interstate 275, Interstate 471, Park/Ride, and bike lanes

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

CAMPBELL – PENDLETON COUNTIES

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Summer 2023.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points – Crews are working on an emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71. This work will require overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. All lanes will remain open, in both directions, during daytime hours. Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday. Exit ramp closures on KY 35 and KY 227 are now complete. Phase 1: Trimble/Carroll County line (38.82 mile point) to north of the Carrollton exit (44.97 mile point). Crews will work on the right southbound lane first. Then, crews will switch to the right northbound lane in the project area beginning at the Trimble/Carroll County line. This process will continue by addressing the left southbound lane, followed by the left northbound lane. Phase 2: north of the Carrollton exit (44.54 mile point) to the 59.86 mile point—about two miles north of the Sparta/Warsaw exit. Following phase 1 completion, crews will begin on the right northbound lane in the project area. Once completed, they’ll switch over to the right southbound lane. They’ll then repeat the process on the left lane northbound, and then southbound. Phase 3: this phase will address surface level milling and patching in the project area. KYTC will advise motorists of any upcoming lane closures once this phase is scheduled. No work will be performed during the Fourth of July holiday weekend from Saturday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 5. All lanes will remain open during that time. The target completion date is set for October 2023.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Through the end of June, crews will work overnight on this project, and will require the northbound traffic to be down to one lane. Two lanes of traffic will reopen the following morning. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is underway. Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project has a completion date of October 2023.



• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A gas line install by Duke Energy is in progress. A nightly lane closure will be in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26 – 5.298 mile points – corrective work is underway through late June on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

• KY 1019 (Lennoxburg Foster Road) – 0.0 – 4.8 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1019 from KY 10 extending north to Holts Creek Road will begin Monday, June 26. A lane closure will be in place during working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays. This project is expected to be completed mid-July.



• KY 1951 (Johnsville Foster Road) – 0.0 – 1.0 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1951 from KY 1019 (Lennoxburg Foster Road) extending to Eden Ridge Road will begin Monday, June 26. A lane closure will be in place during working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays. This project is expected to be completed mid-July.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 1632 (Moock Road) – 0.0 – 0.3 mile point – A road closure is in place on KY 1632 through Friday, June 30. The Northern Kentucky Water District will be performing a water main repair between Bentwood Hills Drive and KY 9 (Licking Pike).

The road will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the repair. Road closure signage will be placed at the ends of KY 1632 and detour signage will be placed at southbound I-471 and eastbound I-275 near the project limits.



Local traffic will still have access to KY 1632. Residents who live north of the construction (north of Bentwood Hills Drive) will be able to access their homes from U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike). Residents who live south of the construction (south of Bentwood Hills Drive) will be able to access their homes via KY 9 (Licking Pike).

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – there is a single lane closure for a widening project on U.S. 27. The following closures will be in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way. Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound.



• I-275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – Ohio State Line – The federally mandated T-1 steel inspection is NOW COMPLETE. Eastbound and westbound lanes have returned to their normal traffic pattern.



• KY 1120 (North/South Fort Thomas Avenue) – 3.8 – 5.8 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1120 beginning near Highlands High School to U.S. 27 will begin Tuesday, June 27. Base failure repairs will take place first followed by resurfacing in July. A single lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Flaggers will be used for traffic control through the work zone.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 55 – 3.575 – 82.26 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 55 from KY 549 to U.S. 42 is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Permanent striping and rumble strips will be installed in the coming weeks.

GALLATIN COUNTY



• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – From a partial reopening to the completion date – crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time as those crews continue working on a landslide repair project. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. Despite the partial reopening, commercial vehicle traffic will remain prohibited on this stretch of U.S. 42 while road crews continue to finish the project. A signed detour will be in place to direct commercial vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35. The expected completion date of the project is November 2023.



GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound (145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker)/Northbound (148 – 150 mile-marker) – Road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. All lanes are now open in both directions. Weather permitting, contractors will be installing inlaid paveme nt markers and permanent striping starting the week of June 19. This project has a completion date of late June.





HARRISON COUNTY

• KY 3003 (Beaver Baptist Road) – 2.5 – 2.6 mile point – a bridge replacement project is underway, requiring a road closure until the project is completed. The project includes removing the existing bridge deck and beams, setting new concrete beams, and pouring a new deck. The project has a completion date of August 1. DETOUR: for properties south of the bridge closure – take U.S. 62 to KY 3003. For properties north of the bridge closure – take U.S. 62 to Smitsonville Road. Signage is in place to warn motorists of the upcoming road work, and detours.

KENTON COUNTY

• Interstate 71/75 NB/SB – 191 – 191.5 mile-point – New panel signage will be installed and replaced. A left lane closure will be in place starting near the Pike Street (U.S. 25) on and off ramps extending onto the Brent Spence Bridge. **THIS PROJECT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER; NEW DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED ONCE WORK IS RESCHEDULED**

• Interstate 71/75 Northbound Ramp to I-275 – Crews will be performing a bridge deck overlay project on the ramp from I-71/75 northbound to I-275 over a two-weekend period. Weekend one closures have been completed. All lanes will reopen to traffic, and the project is expected to be completed Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m. The right lane on I-71/75 northbound from the Donaldson Highway exit through the project work zone will be closed throughout the entirety of the project. The ramp to I-275 from Donaldson Highway will remain closed throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained through the project work zone.

• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures in place as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by late August.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – 0.8 mile point – Beginning Monday, June 26, crews will close the entrance to Crystal Lake Drive from KY 1501 to perform safety improvements. Traffic will be maintained on KY 1501 throughout the entirety of the project. Flaggers will be in place during working hours to guide motorists safely through the work zone. Homeowners on Crystal Lake Drive can access Hands Pike from the entrances on Tripoli Lane, Otter Drive, or Hideaway Drive. This project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic safely through the work zone. This portion of the project is expected to be completed June 2023.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• KY 17 (3.5 – 7.0 mile points) – A resurfacing project on KY 17 from Greenwood Portland Road extending north to the KY 17 and KY 467 split is in progress. Paving is now complete, contractors will begin installing rumble strips and edge striping. The project is expected to be completed by late June.

• KY 1054 0.00 – 3.53 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 1054 from the Harrison County line extending north to the KY 330 is in progress. A lane closure will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to control traffic through the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the work zone. Expect minor delays during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by late June.

• KY 3162 (Lock Road) 0.17 – 3.52 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 3162 (Lock Road) from U.S. 27 construction limits extending north to KY 154 is underway. A lane closure will be in place during working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to control traffic through the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the work zone. Expect minor delays during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by late June.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.