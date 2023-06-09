Ryle teammates provide winning points on two pass plays in overtime of East-West All-Star Game

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Kaden Gardner was the leading receiver on the Ryle football team last season, but he didn’t catch any passes from teammate Lukas Colemire until they played in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare East-West All-Star Game on Thursday at Dixie Heights High School.
With the score tied, 12-12, at the end of the fourth quarter, both teams got a chance to score from the 10-yard line in the overtime period.
On the first series, Gardner caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass from Colemire to give the West team a 20-12 lead. The East team lost the ball on a fumble on the first play of its overtime possession to end the game.
“When I know my team needs me and it’s all or nothing, I’m going to come down with that ball,” Gardner said of his winning receptions. “If you get (the pass) near me, I’m catching it. It’s as simple as that.”
Gardner, who was named the game’s most valuable player, also scored on a 21-yard pass-and-run play with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter. The East team tied it on a 2-yard run by Jayden Lawson of Simon Kenton with 2:39 remaining.
Colemire, who mostly lined up at quarterback to run the ball for Ryle last season, won the all-star game in overtime with two passes to Gardner in the end zone.
On the two-point conversion play, he was scrambling to avoid getting tackled when he spotted his teammate cutting across the back of the end zone.
“I got a low snap and had to run back,” Colemire said. “And then I seen my man Kaden. I saw him open a little bit and knew any space was good enough for him.”
After a scoreless first half, Braden McCarty of Boone County returned the second half kickoff 95 yards to give the West a 6-0 lead. The East tied it with a 63-yard scoring drive led by quarterback Chase Crone of Simon Kenton.
The possession began with Crone completing a 19-yard pass. He picked up first downs on two running plays and then scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper to make it 12-12.
At halftime, Gardner was among the players from each of the 20 teams in the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association who received a $500 college scholarship check.
Joe Cooley was another one of the scholarship recipients. He also won the John Schlarman Lineman of the Year Award and the Chris Vier Courage Award from the coaches association. Blake Folke of Covington Catholic was the other recipient of the courage award that recognizes players who overcome obstacles to become outstanding student-athletes.
The halftime ceremony also recognized winners of the National Football Federation scholarships who were finalists for the Brian Williams “That’s My Boy” Award. Aiden Jones of CovCath won this year’s award that’s based on athletic accomplishment, academic achievement and community service.
EAST ALL-STARS 0 0 6 6 0 — 12
WEST ALL-STARS 0 0 6 6 8 — 20
W — Braden McCarty 95 kickoff return (run failed)
E — Crone 3 run (run failed)
W — Gardner 21 pass from Colemire (pass failed)
E — Lawson 2 run (pass failed)
W — Gardner 10 pass from Colemire (Gardner pass from Colemire)
NKFCA $500 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Beechwood — Konner Huljak. Bellevue — Aaron Vogt. Boone County — Braden McCarty. Brossart — Brayden Ketron. Campbell County — Mitch McElroy. Conner — Koby Belisle. Cooper — Jake Harmeyer. CovCath — Oliver Bent. Dayton — Joe Powers. Dixie Heights — Brayden Stewart. Highlands — Charlie Noon. Holmes — Emauryon Arnold. Holy Cross — Anthony Russell. Lloyd — Joe Cooley. Ludlow — Ben McMillen. NewCath — C.J. Gavin. Newport — Quincy Barber. Ryle — Kaden Gardner. Scott — Emanuell Mills. Simon Kenton — Josh Bowling.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL FEDERATION “THAT’S MY BOY” AWARD FINALISTS
Grant Reece (Conner), Aiden Jones (CovCath), Adam Bowman (Highlands), Josh Bowling (Simon Kenton).
CHRIS VIER COURAGE AWARD
Joe Cooley (Lloyd) and Blake Folke (CovCath)
JOHN SCHLARMAN LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Joe Cooley (Lloyd)