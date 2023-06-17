Secretary of State Adams welcomes 34 new American citizens in Frankfort naturalization ceremony

Secretary of State Michael Adams welcomed 34 new American citizens at a naturalization ceremony Friday in Frankfort, and provided them with an opportunity to register to vote.



His remarks are as follows:



“Good morning. Today we celebrate something you’ve achieved that so many desire, but so few attain: American citizenship. I say this as Kentucky’s Secretary of State, our Commonwealth’s chief election official by law, and our unofficial cheerleader for civic participation. I also speak personally, as the father of a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Guatemala. Few know as well as I do just what you had to go through to earn this special day.

America is unique in the world as the only nation founded not on blood, or tribe, but on a set of ideas – liberty, equality, and the pursuit of happiness. Unlike you, I’m fortunate to have been born in America; but really, there’s nothing more American than coming to America and becoming an American. There’s nothing more American than hard work, perseverance, and overcoming obstacles. You have done that, and your reward is to become a co-owner of the greatest country in the world. America was settled by people just like you, who came here in search of something better, and with your contributions, you make America better too.Today, it is fashionable to focus on one’s identity, one’s membership in some group, at the expense of national pride and solidarity. I respectfully ask of you, don’t succumb to this. Be proud of your heritage; be proud of your language; be proud of your culture; but be proud foremost to be an American. The United States is becoming a nation of grievance, where categories of Americans blame their failures on other categories of Americans. Don’t sell yourselves short: you are winners. You’re not victims, and you have not victimized anyone else. Help us keep this country from becoming further divided, to the point it may become unrecognizable from the place you’ve worked so hard to belong.Enjoy the benefits of citizenship, but also accept the responsibilities. Join our national conversation by registering to vote: my staff are here to help you with that. Vote, but also volunteer: we’ve gotten the law changed to allow any Kentucky voter to be a poll worker and help make our democratic system of government possible.Congratulations on your journey to get here; now we walk together, and I’m proud to walk with you. Thank you so much.”

Secretary of State’s Office

