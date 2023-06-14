St. Therese Festival in Southgate has fun for all ages, Thursday through Sunday

By Elaina Ruschman

NKyTribune intern

If you’re looking for a way to kick off summer with your friends and family, this is the event for you.

St. Therese Parish in Southgate is hosting a Summer Festival this weekend. It starts Thursday and runs until Saturday.

Festival Coordinator, Mindy Koeninger, said, “There is something for everyone. We will have games for kids and adults.”

Adult Night (18+) is 6-10 p.m. on Thursday.

There will be a cornhole challenge, big 6, pull tabs, mega duck races, and more. A NEW game this year is the Big Wheel Races.

Family Night will be 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Along with the adult games, there will be bounce houses and many kid themed games including football toss, hot wheels races, putt putt, and more. A big hit for everyone is the Candy Wheel. It is $1 for 1 chance to win the candy of your choice.

Bounce Houses require a $10 all you can jump wristband. And the kids games are 2 tickets for $1, but each game has a different ticket amount so keep a lookout for that.

Kids games will close at 9 p.m. and then get ready to dance your hearts out for the dance party from 9:30-10:30 p.m.

There will be a Grand Split-the-Pot, drawing will be called at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. And silent auctions on the family nights.

On Thursday, the food will be from Express Catering. On Friday and Saturday, the Southgate VFW and VFW Auxiliary will be providing grill foods. Moerlein Lager House is providing pretzels and Miss Shirley’s Bakery of Alexandria is providing donuts and Kona Ice is coming again this year. There will be soda, water, beer and seltzers.

There will be live music every night. Thursday’s is by Ben Walz, Friday’s is by John Horan and Friends and Saturday’s is by The Trailer Park Floosies. Ben Walz is from Bellevue, and

mainly sings acoustic-folk and pop-rock. John Horan and Friends will play cover music. The Trailer Park Floosies are a party band from Cincinnati that play popular dance music from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and now.