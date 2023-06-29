Taylor Mill commission decides on design/build company for new fire department

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Taylor Mill Commission met in a special meeting Wednesday morning to review two of the four companies who submitted responses to the city’s request for quotes. The original quotes came in early in June, and commissioners narrowed the choice down to two companies. Those two, Hub Weber, architects for Mark Spaulding, and Branstetter Carroll, architects for Perkins Carmack, sent representatives to answer questions at the meeting.

After asking about cost deduction if commissioners changed items during the early part of the design, and ascertaining what the most difficult part of the design and build would be, as well as what part of the construction could cause the prices to go up, Commissioners were ready for a vote.

Commissioners also asked who would be the contact person for the city.

Mayor Daniel Bell asked if one company stood out more than the other, and when Commissioners indicated they thought they couldn’t go wrong with either company, Bell asked for a motion.

Commissioner Dan Murray made a motion to go for Hub Weber, architects for Mark Spaulding. Commissioner Caroline Braden and Mayor Bell voted yes.

“Before I make my vote, there are a couple of things I would like to clarify,” said Commissioner Ed Kuehne. “Never did I say that I wanted Covington to come in and take over our fire department. I am being accused of that. Never did I say that.”

He said Covington supports Taylor Mill Fire Department and backs them up, and he thanked them for that. He said safety for the staff, and safety for everybody involved in the fire department is his first concern.

“The living conditions over there (in the current firehouse) are terrible,” Kuehne said. “They need to be changed. I asked to have two bids, one for the new building, one for the rebuild on it, but it was always for just the one, the new. They didn’t do options on both. I was handed a piece of paper that showed that our engineering staff had already done some evaluation on the cost. I wanted their opinion as to what they could do for $2 million as opposed to $4 million. That said, my vote, because we did not do both options, I do need to have it stated that I am in favor of either rebuilding that one, or building a new one, and since it appears we’re going to have a new one, my vote is no.”

The vote was 3 to 1 and passed.

The next related item was to decide on a committee who will focus on the building of the firehouse, bringing any problems or changes or news concerning the build back to the commission.

City Administrator Brian Haney announced who he recommended to be on the committee. He named Fire Chief John Stager, Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach, himself, and one or two members of the commission.

“Obviously my comment is to have Commissioner Murray on there,” said Mayor Bell.

Everyone seemed in agreement for Murray, but Bell didn’t think Commissioner Kuehne should be on it due to the fact that he had voted no on the company, and seemed negative toward the project, but the other commissioners thought because Kuehne has a lot of experience with rescue work he might be a good addition to the committee.

“I would like to say I would like to be on the committee so I can oversee things for the people out there,” said Kuehne. “I would love to be on it. I’ve got fire experience, I’ve got EMS experience, I’ve got building experience. I would appreciate being on it if you will allow me.”

The vote was unanimous and commissioners Murray and Kuehne will round out the committee.

The design part of the build should be accomplished by the end of the year, and construction should start early next year.