The Center for Great Neighborhoods now accepting nominations for Heart of the Community Awards

The Center for Great Neighborhoods has announced its now accepting nominations for the next round of Covington’s Heart of the Community Awards.

Each year, The Center honors residents of Covington that are improving our community through volunteerism, large and small. Do you have a neighbor that is always improving your street, neighborhood, or community? You can nominate them online today.

Past winners of the Heart of the Community Award have exhibited some or all of the following characteristics:

♦ Demonstrates a strong commitment to Covington

♦ Has a positive vision for the community

♦ Successful in accomplishing projects and responsibilities

♦ Clearly shows concern for members of the community

♦ Demonstrates the ability and initiative to bring people together to facilitate positive change

♦ Provides creativity in thinking and planning (new ideas, new solutions)

♦ Maintains a positive attitude.

Nominations can be made through July 31. See the “>online nomination form for more details.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods