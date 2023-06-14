The Turkeys return to Music@BCM stage Thursday with unique harmonies, happy tunes

The Northern Kentucky band, The Turkeys will be bringing their unique harmonies and happy tunes to Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM concert Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m.

Expanding musical boundaries, while fusing genres, these acoustic-minded artists are an essential part of the Covington folk music scene. The group includes Chris Cusentino, bass/vocals; Brad Meinerding, guitar/vocals; Brian Aylor, drums and Sarah Davis, keyboard.

According to the band’s bio, “The Turkeys move seamlessly through traditional bluegrass, rock and classic country genres – all featuring smoking guitar solos and pristine, three-part harmony.”

Influenced by late 1960s groups like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Grateful Dead, among others, The Turkeys have produced two albums of original music and one of covers, and in 2007 received the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for best country album for “Every Night’s the Same.”

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

For more information about Music@BCM concerts, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

