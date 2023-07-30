2023 Prep Football Previews: Holmes looking to extend run of winning seasons with young team

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Sarah Mae Wilson
NKyTribune sports reporter
Holmes football player Kayden Crowell is confident that even though the Bulldogs do not have many returning starters on the roster they will succeed by getting better every week this season.
“We have a lot of upcoming players that haven’t had much varsity experience, so we will see some different things,” said Crowell, a returning two-way senior starter.
With mostly newcomers in the lineup, Crowell said people expect this to be an off season for the Bulldogs after posting records of 6-5, 8-3, 7-3 and 8-3 the last four years under coach Ben Nevels.
The seniors are keeping a positive mindset, according to Crowell. With a huge focus on leadership and taking the younger players under their wing, they’re determined to stay disciplined and play hard.
Last season, Crowell played in all 11 games at wide receiver and defensive back for the Bulldogs. He finished with modest stats of 40 yards in receiving and 25 tackles, but he did lead the team in interceptions with five.
“I hope this season I can really make a bigger impact on the defense, so my goal is at least one interception a game,” he said.
A lot of the other returning starters will be changing positions to make way for the first-year players. The list of seniors who graduated last spring included the team’s starting quarterback, top three rushers and scorers and the three leading tacklers on defense.
The Bulldogs’ new starting lineup will have five weeks to get their act together before playing four consecutive Class 4A district seeding games against Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County and Mason County. The team that finishes fifth in the new district will not get a berth in the state playoffs.
“This is the toughest schedule we have had in recent seasons, but the team is confident with the work we have been putting in this off-season that we can be successful,” Crowell said.
Instead of looking at this being a rebuilding season, Crowell and his teammates are hoping to have their fifth consecutive winning season and getting their first playoff win since 2019.
HOLMES BULLDOGS
2022 SEASON: 6-5 record, lost in first round of Class 4A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 4A, District 5 with Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Mason County.
HEAD COACH: Ben Nevels (57-51 in nine seasons at Holmes).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – at Boone County, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Lloyd, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – SCOTT, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – MASON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 – GRANT COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.
