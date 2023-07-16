Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces new classes for fall session; registration begins July 21

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced a new round classes for the upcoming fall session.

Visual Art classes will be live on the Baker Hunt website and available for registration, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 21. The fall session begins September 25.

Available classes include painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, printmaking, photography and more. Baker Hunt offers multi-week classes, or one-time workshops for youth, adults and intergenerational classes.

Culinary classes are currently listed and available to register at any time.

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org, and sign up for the mailing list to receive updates on classes at www.bakerhunt.org/contact.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center