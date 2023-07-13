BE NKY adds two to board of directors: Cov Mayor Joe Meyer, Prysmian Group’s Andrea Pirondini

The BE NKY Growth Partnership Board of Directors welcomed two new members at its July 11 meeting.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will serve a one-year term and Prysmian Group North America President and CEO Andrea Pirondini will serve a three-year term.



Meyer was elected in 2016 and has a long history serving the citizens of Kentucky. In 2013, he retired as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. He also served 15 years in the Kentucky General Assembly in both the House and Senate.

He was appointed to the BE NKY board by Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann and the Kenton County Fiscal Court.



“I appreciate Judge/Executive Knochelmann’s appointing me to the BE NKY board, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to better collaborate in creating jobs and increasing investment not only in Covington, but across the region,” said Meyer.

Meyer has a master’s degree in urban affairs from St. Louis University and a law degree from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

Pirondini was appointed to the board by Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the Campbell County Fiscal Court.

“It’s an honor to represent Campbell County and have the opportunity to contribute to improve Northern Kentucky’s future,” said Pirondini. “The proximity to Cincinnati and major thoroughfares gives it a unique opportunity to attract new industry that will complement the existing business already established. Northern Kentucky is a vibrant place to do business.”

Prior to his role as North America CEO, Pirondini was Chief Operating Officer of Prysmian Group for seven years.

As COO, Pirondini helped lead development of the company’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, while overseeing all manufacturing operations.

He has a master’s degree in business and economics from Bocconi University in Milan.

“Meyer’s public leadership experience and Pirondini’s global business expertise will be great assets to our board,” said BE NKY Board Chair Jim Dressman. “I look forward to their active participation in making the Northern Kentucky community a more prosperous place for all.”

BE NKY is governed by a 23-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers.

BE NKY, previously Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, has served the region since 1987 and has led the successful location or expansion of 765 business projects, representing more than 74,150 primary industry jobs created with capital investment of more than $9.3 billion.