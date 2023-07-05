Behringer-Crawford Museum presents the top-tapping tunes of Jake Speed in concert this week

Timely, timeless, toe-tapping tunes are on the playlist when Jake Speed returns to the Music@BCM summer concert circuit on Thursday.

Speed is a musical storyteller whose repertoire of original music is an amalgamation of folk, country blues and ragtime laced with references to the region’s history. With a banjo case full of awards, including two Cincinnati Entertainment Awards for Best Songwriter, he offers a summer evening full of family fun.

Speed will be joined by his American folk, country blues, and ragtime band mates, Chris “Fox” Gibson on the fiddle, Justin “J-Dog” Todhunter, mandolin,Chris “Sugar Britches” Werner on upright bass and “Kentucky” Graham Hentschel on banjo.

The band is now a five-time winner of the CEA for Best Folk Musicians (2001-2004; 2008). Jake Speed is a two-time winner of the CEA for Best Songwriter (2002, 2006). Cincinnati Magazine’s 2007 “Best of Cincinnati” edition named the band as one of the Top 40 Best Things About Cincinnati. In 2004, the readers of CityBeat Magazine voted them Best Local Musicians.



Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Special thanks to Reality Tuesday Café and Johnny’s Car Wash.



Behringer-Crawford Museum is committed to meeting the needs of our guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for help and we will be sure to assist you.

The complete series schedule is as follows:



July 13: Danny Frazier

July 20: Blue Eighty

July 27: NKY Music Legends

Aug. 3: Easy Tiger

Aug. 10: Losing Lucky

Aug. 17: Tickled Pink

Aug. 24: Hot Magnolias

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/bcmuseum.



For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.