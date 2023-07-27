City of Newport announces completion of playground improvements project at Mussman Park

The City of Newport has announced the completion of the improvements project at Mussman Park, located adjacent to Newport High School on the east side of the city.

The project, aimed at enhancing the park’s recreational offerings, includes the installation of brand-new playground equipment for children and families in the community.

The contract for the purchase and installation of the new playground equipment was awarded to DWA Recreation, a company known for creating innovative and captivating play spaces. The park’s transformation is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to enrich the quality of life for its residents by creating vibrant and accessible recreational spaces.

The newly installed playground equipment features a range of elements, including slides, climbing structures, and more, designed to cater to the diverse interests and age groups of children who visit the park.

“Mussman Park has always been a cherished location for our residents to unwind, play, and come together as a community,” said Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. “With these new enhancements, we are confident that the park will become an even more cherished space for our families. Parks are an integral part of our city’s identity, fostering a sense of belonging and joy among our residents. We encourage everyone to visit Mussman Park and experience the joy it brings.”

City of Newport