Constance Alexander: Library’s grand re-opening inspires community celebration, tears of joy

There may be no crying in baseball but there were more than a few tears last week at the grand re-opening of Calloway County Public Library in Murray. The spirit and resolve behind the ambitious renovation and expansion goes back years. Memories of the process and gratitude at its fruition brought tears of joy to many of the celebrants.

On June 30, current and former board members, Friends of the Library, staff, local politicians, and citizens of all ages gathered to laud the expansion and reminisce about the back-and-forth discussions that created a framework for the design of the “new and improved” library.

As she welcomed the assembled crowd to the space, Director Mignon Rutledge maintained composure.

“I can hardly believe it. Awesome,” she began.

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She can be reached at constancealexander@twc.com. Or visit www.constancealexander.com.

Her gracious remarks included many thanks to current and previous board members, the architect, the construction company, and all the locations around town that housed various aspects of library operations when the building had to be closed to accommodate construction.

“We are here,” Rutledge continued, gesturing toward the high ceiling and the natural light streaming in from the many windows.

She teared up when she thanked those closest to the every-day challenges of the transformation. “My staff. My team,” she said, and then she paused to regain her composure.

As she said, “Thanks for the time and the sacrifices. This is a celebration,” a man in the audience ventured forward with a tissue for her tears.

Next on the speaker list, President of 5253 Design Group, Chris Cottongim invited Rutledge to cry as much as she wanted. “You’ve earned it,” he said.

Cottongim recalled a meeting he attended in Murray on December 9, 2015, admitting, “I didn’t think I’d be called back.

Highlighting the scope of the project, he mentioned that the job began at 12, 078 sq. feet, and ended up at the whopping total of 35,372 square feet.

“It is part of a 20-year plan, and Calloway County got it right,” Cottongim declared.

The back-and-forth of preliminary design work included multiple iterations and the need to create a functional and welcoming structure inviting from two entrances – front and back.

“I tried to sell you all on a glass box,” he confessed with a rueful grin.

He also mentioned that he was pleased at the decision to stay on the present site. “If you were working on finding a site for a library,” he explained, “this is the perfect choice.”

The library faces Main Street and is within easy walking distance of downtown and Murray Middle School.

“That’s Norman Rockwell,” he said. “We worked with elements of the community and Main Street. We got it right.”

Cottongim thanked the project architect and praised the meticulous attention to detail from the local contractor, Adams Construction.

Everyone involved — staff, board, and on-site workers – were described as “absolutely amazing. Unwavering,” according to Cottongim. “It was not an easy project. It was complicated.”

Community enthusiasm was evident as small groups enjoyed guided tours of the new space. Interior and exterior windows welcomed natural light that seemed to spotlight special areas of the renovated space. Children and parents will have enough room to sit and read, or search through the shelves to find the right books. Young adults have their own quarters, featuring booths for comfortable seating and a place to sit and chat with friends.

Computer stations are grouped like picnic areas, with brightly colored seating in vibrant shades of sky blue and grass green. There is even a quiet space for mothers and infants, with a changing table and a rocking chair. On the opposite side of new space is a room for quiet reading, complete with a fireplace and attractive, home-like furnishings.

Board president Lance Allison summed up the thoughts of the group, so pleased and touched by the new digs. “The library is the fabric of our community,” he said.

“We live in a community that puts emphasis on the library and looks to the future,” he added. “We are a shining star.”