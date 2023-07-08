CovCath announces completion of ‘state-of-the-art’ Art’s Rental Field at Dennis Griffith Stadium

The Covington Catholic High School Colonels will be storming a new state-of-the-art turf playing surface at Dennis Griffin Stadium this fall.

Thanks to the support Art’s Rental, the field, which will bear the company’s name, has undergone a transformation over the summer.

“My brothers and I are big supporters of Covington Catholic,” said Dale Arlinghaus, of Art’s Rental. “We believe strongly in their mission of developing young men spiritually, academically, athletically, and socially. We feel fortunate to be able to help with the new field.”

The decision to replace the turf was driven by the school’s commitment to performance and safety. Covington Catholic has gone the extra mile by investing in a cutting-edge shock pad, designed to enhance player safety.

CCH Athletic Director Tony Bacigalupo said the project stems from the school’s dedication to safeguarding its athletes,

“Safety continues to be our number one priority at CovCath, especially in athletics,” Bacigalupo said. “Thanks to additional financial support from The CCH Boosters, the extra padding was an easy decision.”

The initiative to replace the 87,850 square feet of turf was not only a necessity but also an opportunity to promote sustainability. In alignment with the CCH Green Ambassadors Club, Covington Catholic worked together with The Green Waste Initiative to ensure an eco-friendly outcome. As a result, the entire previous field was recycled into new products, eliminating any waste sent to landfills.

“We eagerly anticipate the progress and triumphs that will unfold on Art’s Rental Field, but we will always honor our history and the individuals who contributed to our journey,” said CovCath Principal Bob Rowe. “In recognition of the field’s original name, Wooten Field, a commemorative plaque will be prominently displayed within the stadium to honor the Wooten family, supporters, and The Score Committee.

Bacigalupo thanked the Arlinghaus family and Art’s Rental for their role in making the stadium enhancements possible.

“On behalf of everyone at CovCath, we are immensely grateful for their unwavering support,” he said. “From bringing in temporary lights to their sponsorship of this field, they have played an instrumental role in our athletic program.”

The installation by The Motz Group will be completed in the coming days. Soon after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period, players will take to the field. To mark the occasion, Covington Catholic will dedicate the field during the first home football game on August 18, where the Colonels will kick off against the Ryle Raiders.

Covington Catholic High School