Covington’s Second Story draws inspiration from bohemian cafes, saloons of Europe

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Please — whatever you do – don’t ever call it a bar.

A lounge, perhaps.

Maybe a living-room space.

Or just a place to meet and greet.

But a bar, not so much.

Second Story, which opened in April at 100 West 6th Street in Covington, bills itself as a Bohemian Cocktail Bar. It’s more than that.

“We are inspired by the rich legacy of bars as cultural hubs throughout history,” General Manager Lee Caldwell tells the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “From the saloons of 17th-century France to the bohemian cafes of 19th-Century Europe, bars have long been spaces where artists, writers, and thinkers could gather to exchange ideas and create new forms of expression.”

And enjoy great cocktails.

That, in a nutshell tells the Second Story, story.

“We just love the interaction between our guests,” the 47-year-old Caldwell said. “The Covington bar and restaurant community scene has taken to us.”

Caldwell has definitely taken to the bar scene as well.

A native of Dearborn County, Indiana, he attended Hanover College and later Northern Kentucky University.

“I was a social studies teacher at Clark Montessori and later at South Dearborn and East Central High School,” he said.

But it was the bar industry – excuse us – the entertainment and hospitality industry — that lured him in.

“I loved their fast pace, the interaction between people,” he said.

So, he packed his bags, headed west and worked the Curio Bar for two years in Denver and later was with Avanti Food and Beverage in the same city.

So how did he end up in Northern Kentucky?

“My wife is from Dayton, we met in 2011,” he said, “so Northern Kentucky was a good mid-way point.”

Caldwell hooked-up with Los Hospitality Group – owners of Somerset, Alice and Somerhaus – and later was named General Manager of their Second Story.

Every business needs a “hook” and Caldwell was quick to say his staff is just that.

“We have experienced people, young people, and even green people,” he said, “all ready to work, learn and serve the guests.”

Erica Thompson serves as Caldwell’s assistant and sees Second Story through a different vision.

“I’ve worked in bars before,” she said, “and Second Story has a different vibe. We see people from every walk of life here, and all ages.”

The movers and shakers, as well as members of the local sports community have found Second Story a second home, she says.

“In fact, we hosted Morgan Parrish’s going-away party here recently,” Thompson said.

Parrish, a news reporter for WXIX TV Channel 19, has since moved to Orlando, Florida, and a new TV adventure.

Spirits, cocktails, beer and wine – that’s the Second Story menu with specialties like Three Sisters – Four Roses Bourbon, Green Chartreuse, Maraschino, Curacao, Pappy & Co Cocktail Syrup, or a Fire Alarm: Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Curacao, Lime, Beet-Vanilla-Clove Syrup, Cayenne Tincture Spritz.

Food is available, courtesy of Alley Baby Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Alley Baby is located in the alley next to Second Story,” said Caldwell, “and he’ll bring in food ready to heat and people order directly from him on our patio. The menu is usually burgers, tacos and BBQ.”

Music is quite varied – from jazz, funk, R&B and soul, according to Thompson, “as our demos range from 20 and up.” she said.

Wednesdays are Wine Wednesdays, and Tuesday through Friday all items on the menu are two dollars off.

Second Story is located at in the oldest firehouse in Covington and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

“We just added our thread to it,” Caldwell said.

And the Fire Alarm Cocktail.