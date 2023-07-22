Daniel Cameron, running mate Robby Mills address key issues following campaign announcement

By Chip Hutcheson
Kentucky Today
The day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron announced Robby Mills as his lieutenant governor running mate, the two hit the road on Thursday, sharing their thoughts on campaign issues with supporters in this town of just over 10,000 residents.
“We want to get to as many places as possible,” said Cameron, noting it is 16 weeks until the Nov. 7 election. “We are going to barnstorm the state and share our vision and ideas for what Kentucky can look like going forward to make it the best and brightest version of itself — a shining city on a hill and a model and example for other states.”
In an exclusive interview with Kentucky Today, the candidates talked about their desire to improve relationships between the governor’s office and the General Assembly. That goal figured prominently in Cameron’s decision to tab Mills as his running mate.
Cameron said Mills topped his short list of prospects because he is “somebody who has a strong relationship within the legislature and who will be integral to governing after we are sworn in.”
Cameron added that Mills’ strong relationships in western Kentucky entered into the equation. Mills currently serves as a state senator representing Henderson, Union, Webster and Hopkins counties.
“I wanted someone with strong relationships and who has built a strong reputation — a man of faith and character and integrity. I wanted someone who has fought on some really critical issues — on pro-family legislation, pro-coal legislation, someone who has common sense values that reflect the men, women and children of our 120 counties. When you start going through those judgments, Robby Mills is your man.”
Mills added, “I am upset about the way the executive branch does not communicate with the legislature. Our government is broken — we can’t reach the heights we can reach in Kentucky until everybody pulls together. It’s a unique opportunity for someone like myself with legislative experience and some executive experience to be able to work with the legislature from the executive branch position.
“I was not looking for another job — I am happy where I am and feel that I have made a difference. But this is a unique opportunity to make more of a difference.” Mills said he has “worked hard to develop relationships, regardless of party affiliation.
Both men are vocal about the role of faith in their lives.
“It already plays a role in my job as attorney general,” Cameron said. “I tell folks all the time that those who don’t necessarily subscribe to the Christian faith don’t stop their ideas and their beliefs at the door of the marketplace of ideas — they bring them to the square. Christians need to do the exact same thing. We have to bring the values we hold to the marketplace of ideas, because everyone else is. It (faith) informs decision making and how we view the values of Kentucky and historically what have been our values in this country. I will continue to stand up for those things unapologetically. I know Robby feels the same way.”
Mills pointed out that “the Bible says for us to be salt and light. This is exactly what that means — to go out and live your faith, which is easy to talk about it, but much harder to live it out. I think this is a great place where we can live our faith out. Every day I start and pray. We have a lot of driving time, so it is a good time to pray and ask for direction and ask for wisdom. That is how I start my day and most times how I end it. It — our faith — is vital to what we do.”
Mills noted that if he is elected, he will be the only constitutional officer who is west of I-65.
“The big issue for western Kentucky is having a seat at the table,” Mills said. “We have some major transportation issues we’d like to get solved— one is completing a bridge over the Ohio River (I-69 Ohio River Crossing). The big thing is we feel what is good for western Kentucky is good for the whole state. We understand Louisville is an economic driver for our state, but we want to have the opportunity in western Kentucky to become that as well. Obviously I am not going to be solely focused on that while in office — I’m going to be looking at the whole state. I bring a lot of local government background to the table — relationships and understandings about the tough issues that mayors, county judges and magistrates face.”
In speaking on various issues, Mills noted that Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear “tries to take credit for everything the legislature does. On our pensions, we have fully funded more than what is required for the last six years. They are in better shape, all the pensions, including the teachers’ pension, than they have been in last 20 years. It requires fiscal discipline.”
A 12-point public safety plan was discussed at the campaign rally.
“Law enforcement needs a champion in the governor’s office — they haven’t had that in the last three years,” said Cameron. “Part of the plan is to improve recruitment and retention of our law enforcement community by providing a one-time $5,000 bonus.”
Cameron also wants to have “a state police post in our largest county (Jefferson). We have seen a historic increase in violent crime over these last three years, yet the Kentucky State Police doesn’t have a presence in our largest city.”
He said the plan also includes:
• Critical use of technology to better improve the ability to map and identify hotspots related to increased drug trafficking and opioid abuse.
• Passing a bill to mandate the death penalty for anyone convicting of murdering a police officer.
• Highlight and honor police at key events.
• Reform the parole board.
• Increase penalties for drug traffickers who kill Kentuckians.
• Passing a statewide carjacking standalone statute. “We don’t have that in Kentucky. If we want to affect crime and get it down, we’ve got to take care of the little things. The end goal is making streets safer and making sure we look out (for) our law enforcement community.”
Cameron and Mills continued their statewide campaign with a meeting Friday morning in Princeton, 200 miles from LaGrange.