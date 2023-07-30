Dedicated to baseball, Laumanns are opening new facility — D-Bat — in Hebron for year-round activities

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

It must be in the genes.

It has to be.

There’s no other explanation – for Doug Laumann – and now his son Jackson.

Doug is what you’d call a baseball lifer.

“I played at the University of Dayton, coached Midland from 1978-’81, and scouted for the Chicago Cubs from ’81-’90,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And from 1990 to 2022, he served as scout for the Chicago White Sox.

Now for his new venture – with his partner, and son – Jackson.

“The Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area has always been a hotbed for baseball,” the Northern Kentucky resident said, “And the area deserved a facility – year-round — to work-out, teach and instruct pitching and hitting.”

Enter D-Bat – soon to open on 1952 North Bend Road, Hebron.

“Jackson and I saw a few D-Bat models,” Laumann said, “and we were impressed with the quality of the facilities, as well as the ability and proper way to teach the game of baseball as well as respect the game.”

Laumann said presently there are 150 D-Bat facilities in the U.S., and 22 in Japan.

The Hebron location, he said, which will have an official opening in early September, is a 22,500-square-foot structure, with 15 batting cages, three pitching machines that throw fast pitch – and under-hand for women’s softball.

“We’ll have seven cages solely dedicated for hitting lessons,” Laumann said, “and five for pitching lessons.”

In fact, Laumann was actually giddy about the Hit Trax – which will be hooked-up to one machine.

“The Hit Trax will measure a batter’s exit velocity, as well as launch angle,” he said.

But the really cool aspect of Hit Trax is a batter can type in any ballpark when he’s hitting. “The screen will show the ball’s flight, in any major league ball park,” he said.

Several admissions opportunities will be available he said:

• One can purchase a 15-pitch card

• A package of cards (10) will also be available

• And, he said, two different membership levels will be offered: A regulation, which will give the owner a 15% discount on lessons, as well as items in the pro shop, and… A Platinum Membership – Grants unlimited swings on your card, plus a discount in the pro shop as well as for lessons.

D-Bat will operate seven days, and the schedule will flex per-season, but the immediate plan is 10-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10-6 Saturday and 12-6 Sunday.

“We’ll probably have 10 part-time or full-time instructors,” young Jackson, a former Boone County baseballer said. “We just felt the area needed a high-quality facility. I played knothole through high school here,” he continued, “And I’d like to use my knowledge and experience to give back to the community.”

And for the parents – how could we forget – a lounge with TV and a private area to watch their budding stars.

A birthday party room — which is private – and an instructor’s lounge are all part of the plan.

The Pro Shop will carry Rawlings and Easton equipment, Jackson said. “So, you can work out, practice, get your lessons and choose from some 400 bats and 100 gloves in the shop.

“Things like the Pro Shop and Hit Trax separate us from the the others,” Jackson said, “we’ll have the complete package.”

Both men are hustling, meeting with area baseball and softball coaches, hoping they’ll use their facility to get ready for the Spring 2024 season.

“We practiced on a hard gym floor at Boone County High,” Jackson said, “these kids deserve a facility like this.”

With not much competition — their closest D-Bat is West Chester.

So, batter-up!