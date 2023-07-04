Don Conrad, founder of Waco Oil and NKY entrepreneur, dies at 94 in Florida, where he had been living

Don Conrad, 94, passed away peacefully on Father’s Day, in Naples, Florida, where he had been living. He had a long battle with prostate cancer.

Conrad was a long-time leader and entreprenuer in Northern Kentucky where he grew his Waco Oil Company to become the largest Shell dealer in the United States and served as chairman of the board of then-Covington Trust Bank, which was among the banks that spurred the growth and development of the Northern Kentucky region in the ’70s and ’80s.

Conrad was born in Covington on October 10, 1928. He graduated from Holmes High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17, where he sailed worldwide on the USS Toledo.

He credited the Navy with instilling in him life lessons that led to success in his personal and professional life.

Conrad said “he would not be the person he was without the Navy.”

After the Navy, Conrad worked at Cincinnati Bell as a switchman, before purchasing his first gas station in 1955, on the corner of 11th and Scott Street in Covington. He and his brother, Giles, continued expanding his gas station and convenience store business which became the Waco Oil Company. It was the largest Shell dealer in the United States. Its headquarters was in Covington on Garrard Street.

Conrad was also involved in the banking industry, serving as chairman Covington Trust Bank, which was acquired by Huntington Bank in the 1985. Don continued to serve on the Board of Directors.

Conrad’s long-time associate and friend, Mer Grayson, retired president of Covington Trust, fondly recalls that Conrad put together the deal to purchase Covington Trust from John Krumpelman in 1976 — and recruited Grayson to its presidency a few months later.

“He acquired Covington Trust when it was a poor third in a four-bank community,” Grayson said. “And when we sold it to Huntington Bank (in 1985), it was the largest bank in the three-county area — and the dominant bank in NKY.

“Don took on the world, and he was amazingly smart about it.”

Their friendship was deep and lasting. “We sailed all over the Carribean with Don and Donna and shared a lot of good times. He was just an incredible guy.”

Conrad and his family lived on an expansive horse farm in Boone County for many years. After selling the farm, he retired to Naples and lately lived in an assisted living facility in Pelican Bay.

Conrad was married for 60 years to Donna, who preceded him in death in November 2022. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Connie Rowland and grandson Harrison Schrand.

The three Conrads — Don, Donna, and Connie — died from complications related to cancer. The family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society in Don Conrad’s memory.

Survivors are two daughters, Kim Libbey and Keri (David) Nichols; five grandchildren, Conrad Williams, Hunter Williams, McGregor Rowland, Ashton Schrand, and Hudson Schrand; and one great-grandson, Hayden Williams.

The family says “he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends, and in doing so, created memories that will last a lifetime for those who knew him.”

A military graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell on July 15 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Triple Crown Country Club in Union on July 15 from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made here for the Don Conrad Memorial at the American Cancer Society.