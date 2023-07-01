Easterseals Redwood to host Honor Ride honoring area veterans August 19 at Miami Whitewater Park

Easterseals Redwood will host its third annual Honor Ride to support local veterans on August 19 at Miami Whitewater Park, located at 9001 Mt Hope Rd, in Harrison, Ohio. The non-competitive bike ride honors veterans and raises money for Easterseals Redwood’s Military & Veteran Services program which connects veterans to life-changing resources and employment.

“We are excited to see how this inclusive family-friendly event has grown over the last few years and are excited to host the third annual Honor Ride at Miami Whitewater Park,” said Sherry Ems, director, Military & Veteran Services at Easterseals Redwood. “When veterans return from deployment or their time in the service, the transition back to civilian life can prove challenging. That’s where our Military and Veteran Services program comes in. We not only hire veterans internally to run the program, but we also connect veterans to the resources they need to find jobs, housing, and anything else they may need to thrive after serving our country.”

The community is invited to the fun and family-friendly event. They can gather friends, co-workers and family members to create a team and ride their bikes on a six-mile or 22-mile trail in person where they will have the opportunity to meet and thank local veterans. Individuals can also ride on their own anywhere, anytime out on a trail or at the gym. Funds raised will have a direct impact on veterans in our community.

Registration to participate is $50, which includes the bike ride, racing shirt, swag and Honor Ribbon; or $20, which includes the bike ride and an Honor Ribbon. For those who want to support and honor our veterans but can’t make the event, a $15 gift includes an Honor Ribbon. Their name will be read at the event and the Honor Ribbons will be put in a backpack and worn by one of the Easterseals Redwood team members as they ride. Register for the event at EastersealsHonorRide.com.

Easterseals Redwood works toward advancing 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages and veterans throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Its Military & Veteran Services department serves approximately 320 veterans each year. To learn more, visit eastersealsredwood.org.

Sponsors for Honor Ride include Presenting Sponsor Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation and Ride Directors the Wyoming Ohio Cycling Foundation.

