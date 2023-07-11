Edgewood awarded 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant from League of Cities

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has presented the City of Edgewood with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant.

KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Edgewood Mayor John D. Link thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.

“The City of Edgewood utilized the KLC safety grant for the purchase of an automated lift stretcher and chair for a newly purchased ambulance,” said Link. “The addition of these two pieces will help reduce back, shoulder, and other injuries for our medics and create a safer transport for patients. The grant helped reduce the cost of the equipment, minimize workers’ compensation claims, and lower our future insurance premium.”

“First responders are vital to the safety and protection of all citizens,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “KLC is proud to award this grant to the City of Edgewood and help the city’s ambulance service continue to meet the needs of its community and its employees,”

KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.

Kentucky League of Cities