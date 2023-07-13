Florence city council hears from residents upset about homeless encampment, growing problem

By Patricia A. Scheyer

Florence resident Carolyn Blanton stood up at the citizen portion of the regular Florence city council meeting Tuesday to ask what the city is doing about the encampment of homeless people at the Mary Rose Mission, which is located at the corner of Shelby Street and Main Street.

“It is an eyesore,” she said. “It started with one car, now there are ten.”

She said she admires Mary Rose Mission and the work that they do, and the Florence Christian Church, but she can’t believe the city is okay with the encampment that has been set up.

“I came by Saturday morning and there were tents set up in the parking lot,” she stated.

Police Chief Tom Grau said he and his department are aware of the situation.

“It started this week, right when you saw it,” he said. “They own the property, so it is hard for us legally, we can’t go in and tell people they can’t be there because the owners have given them permission to be there. Now, I’m not saying it’s not a code violation, and that’s what we’re looking at right now. So before we approach them, we are making sure where we stand.

“We are out there every day. Typically we have encampments throughout the city. The area of Main Street has a lot of facilities that help the homeless, so typically we get a lot of encampments in that area.”

Resident Stacey Arnett expounded on the problem, saying there aren’t many places on Turfway where people can go that they aren’t approached and asked for things.

“And if somebody’s hungry, I’ll feed them, you want food, let’s go, I’ll feed you, but you’re not getting money, because you can tell, these are bums, these aren’t people that are just sitting on hard times,” she said. “And I was wondering what the city ordinance is on just the loitering, sleeping in front of buildings, at the car washes.”

He explained, in response to her question about people “loitering,” that the state has done away with laws that deal with loitering, and his department has to refer back to state laws dealing with trespassing. If the property owner doesn’t want to file trespassing charges, Grau said, that is more of a problem.

“I agree and I understand, and we as a council have taken a long look at how we want to proceed,” said Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “We do want to work with Boone County, because they have a human services department that has been active for a while, and they have been doing a lot of outreach, and efforts toward sheltering, as well as trying to find long term solutions for those who want to be housed. We do realize that sometimes when you have services, then you attract more people to that area. So specifically that area you mentioned is where the service providers are, and they aren’t going to wander very far from there because they are going to get their meal, they are going to get a shower, and get their clothes cleaned. We are very aware of it.”

People will gather around places where they can get what they need. The corner of Turfway Road and Rt. 18 as well as the corner of Turfway Road and Dixie Highway are where people can get food, and nearby where they can clean their clothes, have a shower, and make a place to sleep.

“It is something we need to resolve,” said Chief Grau. “But it is not an easy fix. It is happening all over the country, but some cities have done a good job with it, cities like Houston and Bakersfield.”

He said several problems have to have a solution because the problem is compound. He said housing is a problem, especially in the Northern Kentucky area because housing is hot right now. Added to that is the absolute need for more mental health, and help with chemical dependency, he said.

“About 20 percent you are just not going to help at all,” he said grimly. “But that doesn’t mean you don’t try with the rest. But you have to have the support, you got to have housing, and the support so they can stay in that housing without issues.”

He said they use the trespass laws, and his officers tell people they can’t stay here, if they come back they will be arrested, but he said for instance there is one person that they have arrested 55 times last year, and he just keeps coming back.

“He’s not going to go anywhere,” Grau said. “He has this dependency issue and he has a place where he gets what he needs.”

It is the cycle we are in, Grau said, they give the people a bus pass and they are back in the city.

“We weren’t set up to fix the issue,” Chief Grau said. “I am glad we are creating the new position of Human Services Administrator, so we might be able to help, and working with Boone County. That’s where it has to start. Housing and treatment.”

Arnett said the people are getting more aggressive. She said she doesn’t mind feeding them, if that’s what they need. But she doesn’t like that they are getting more aggressive.

New Florence City Administrator/Director of Administration Joshua Hunt explained that they hope to have the new Human Services Administrator position up and running within 4 to 5 months, and that person will report to him. The job description includes dealing with the homeless population, life treatment, geriatrics, adolescent issues, and being a liason with the underserved portion of the population.

“Florence is taking significant steps in addressing the pressing issue of homelessness,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “Recognizing that this issue is not unique to Florence, we understand that it is a regional challenge that requires ollaborative efforts. Homelessness transcends city boundaries; therefore, we are committed to working closely with the Boone County Fiscal Court, neighboring municipalities and the Northern Kentucky region as a whole to make progress on this critical issue.”

She went on to describe what the Human Services Administrator will be expected to do.

“The newly created Human Services Administrator role will actively engage with regional stakeholders, including governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to ensure a coordinated and unified approach to addressing homelessness,” Aubuchon explained.

She said by creating a regional framework they hope to come up with comprehensive strategies to both address the root causes of homelessness, and provide support and opportunities for those in need.

“I am confident that through our collaborative efforts, we will foster empathy and make a tangible difference in the lives of our residents experiencing homelessness and create a region that is inclusive, supportive and resilient,” Aubuchon summed up.